Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday in view of more than 19 marriage functions scheduled across South Delhi, warning commuters of possible congestion on several major roads due to an expected gathering of over 7,000 people and more than 3,500 additional vehicles.

According to the advisory, the marriage functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, which are likely to witness increased traffic movement throughout the day.

The traffic police have deployed adequate personnel to regulate traffic but cautioned commuters about possible congestion on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.

"Commuters are advised to avoid the above routes, wherever possible," the advisory stated.

The Delhi Traffic Police also urged people to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to save time and fuel, and advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance while keeping additional travel time in hand.

"Wedding guests are requested to park only in designated parking areas, and to avoid parking on the roadside," the advisory added.



Delhi Police had on Sunday issued a separate traffic advisory for Monday in view of VIP movement at Rajghat and a religious procession in Central and North Delhi.

The advisory came amid the ongoing two-day state visit of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India.

Commuters were advised to follow traffic personnel's directions, observe diversion signs and allow additional travel time while travelling through the affected areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)