Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin's recovery to around $61,100 on November 23 follows a steep weekend fall to roughly $55,500. Buyers have returned at lower prices, but continued ETF withdrawals suggest the rebound has yet to attract consistent demand through US investment funds. Spot Bitcoin ETFs lost a combined $1.12 billion across the four completed trading sessions from November 16 to 19.

The recovery is also uneven across major crypto assets. Ether gained about 2.1% over 24 hours, while Solana rose just 0.6% and XRP fell 1.17%. That divergence gives little basis yet for treating Bitcoin's bounce as a sustained recovery across the market.

Attention now turns to US inflation data on November 25. September's core PCE reading was 3.1% year on year. Persistent inflation could keep pressure on bond yields and borrowing costs ahead of the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 meeting, making speculative positions harder to finance.

Our advice: Investors considering fresh purchases should commit only part of their intended amount before November 25 and reassess after the release. Existing holders should review their total exposure before adding. A purchase near $61,000 would lose about 9% if Bitcoin revisited $55,500. Anyone unable to absorb that move should reduce the purchase size and avoid leverage.