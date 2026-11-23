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Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin's recovery to around $61,100 on November 23 follows a steep weekend fall to roughly $55,500. Buyers have returned at lower prices, but continued ETF withdrawals suggest the rebound has yet to attract consistent demand through US investment funds. Spot Bitcoin ETFs lost a combined $1.12 billion across the four completed trading sessions from November 16 to 19.
The recovery is also uneven across major crypto assets. Ether gained about 2.1% over 24 hours, while Solana rose just 0.6% and XRP fell 1.17%. That divergence gives little basis yet for treating Bitcoin's bounce as a sustained recovery across the market.
Attention now turns to US inflation data on November 25. September's core PCE reading was 3.1% year on year. Persistent inflation could keep pressure on bond yields and borrowing costs ahead of the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 meeting, making speculative positions harder to finance.
Our advice: Investors considering fresh purchases should commit only part of their intended amount before November 25 and reassess after the release. Existing holders should review their total exposure before adding. A purchase near $61,000 would lose about 9% if Bitcoin revisited $55,500. Anyone unable to absorb that move should reduce the purchase size and avoid leverage.
WazirX Market Update
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets attempted to recover despite a sharp retreat across global equities and continued institutional withdrawals. Bitcoin rose 1.89% to around $61,141, while Ethereum gained 2.19% to nearly $1,717, indicating that spot buying and short-covering provided support after the recent decline.
The macro backdrop offered limited relief. Australia's composite PMI fell to 46.1 as higher interest rates weighed on business activity, potentially encouraging the Reserve Bank of Australia to pause further tightening. Oil declined 0.48%, easing some inflation pressure, while gold gained 2.92% as investors moved toward alternative assets. However, US Treasury yields near 5% continued to keep funding costs elevated and restricted broader liquidity.
Traditional markets remained under pressure. The Nasdaq fell 5.28%, the S&P 500 lost 3.70% and the VIX climbed 26.20%. Asian equities also declined, led by the Nikkei's 5.06% and KOSPI's 4.25% drops, although the Sensex gained 1.08%. This defensive environment may limit speculative participation, but lower energy prices and continuous crypto trading supported selective recovery interest.
Bitcoin remains within a broader daily downtrend, with moving averages still under pressure and RSI in oversold territory. Immediate support lies at $60,500-$61,000, followed by $59,400-$60,000. Resistance sits at $62,500-$63,300. Holding support could help consolidate the rebound, while reclaiming resistance would improve momentum.
Ethereum remains below its key daily averages despite recovering above the psychological $1,700 level. Support sits at $1,680-$1,700, followed by $1,650-$1,665, while resistance lies at $1,750-$1,780. Futures traders may look for stronger volume, rising open interest and balanced funding before treating a resistance move as broadly supported.
Weekend closures left US spot ETF flows unchanged. The latest reported Bitcoin session showed $582.3 million in outflows on November 19, while Ethereum ETFs lost $13.2 million on November 20. Both assets recovering despite these withdrawals shows that ETF activity is only one market influence. Spot demand, derivatives positioning, liquidations and macro conditions can offset institutional flows before their effect becomes visible in prices."
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