The Congress-Samajwadi alliance talks for Uttar Pradesh elections appear to have hit a deadlock. Their negotiations ran through its second day without a clear deal, their wishlists overlapped, and now, sources suggest, friendly fight is possible in at least one seat.

In an effort to break the deadlock, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reached out to its evergreen ally through an open letter. Calling the upcoming elections a "historic opportunity" to dethrone the BJP, Yadav has called for "serious talks", taking public expectations and realities into account.

"We want you and us to hold serious discussions, taking public expectations and realities into account, to ensure our 'alliance' wins in most constituencies. Among the seats you and we contest, the number we win should exceed the number we lose. Only victory will make the division of seats respectable, because only the seats we win will bring us respect," he said in an X post.

READ | Samajwadi Party Unveils First List For 5 Seats For UP Polls. Congress Sought 2 Of Those

The Congress is understood to have sought at least a hundred seats from its rather dominating ally in the heartland state. There are a total 403 seats in UP, but the Samajwadi Party appears far from ready to spare one-fourth of that to the Congress. In contrast to their demand, Samajwadi has offered 26 seats to the Congress, though Yadav appeared to be a little more considerate.

"In addition to the 26 seats from the priority list your team provided that we have discussed today, please identify and send us all other potential seats. Then we will sit down together and assess which seats, and which candidates for those seats, are in a winning position. Based on our assessment and the mathematical equation for victory, we may also be able to tell the Congress about many winnable seats it has not even considered for some reason," the Samajwadi chief has said.

Caste arithmetic being central to elections in heartland states, both Congress and its ally are banking on who they suggest are the oppressed lot. Yadav's party calls them the PDA, or Pichra (backward classes), Dalit, Alpasankhyak (minorities).

Yadav credited this vote bank for their performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that saw a massive drop in the BJP's seat count, and a rise in that of the opposition's INDIA alliance.

Differences over seat-sharing, Yadav is aware, could make it awkward for both, dilute a joint arsenal and pit them against their own allies - and this may end up helping the BJP.

Yadav offered a plan to avoid that: "The truth is that we do not want the seats divided on an 'us-versus-you' basis. We would rather call it not a division, but a 'seat adjustment'. In constituencies with difficult electoral equations, we will discuss at least two candidates together, choose the one with the better chance of winning, and work together to get them elected. We do not want candidates to be imposed on one another within the alliance; they should be decided by consensus. Only then will your votes and ours transfer to one another, ensuring our victory, and tomorrow we will be able to say together what we have already said."

READ | Congress Wants 100 Seats In UP. Samajwadi Party Offers 26, Cites Past Results

"This is not about seats, but about victory," he added, but then came a surprise.

When Wishes Overlap

The UP scenario is much like two brothers having their eyes on the same last piece of toy left on the shelf, and one of them declares loudly he's having it.

Samajwadi Party did exactly that. It unveiled its candidates for five seats in UP today: Behat, Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur. Sources close to the Congress suggest that of these five, Behat and Saharanpur were on Congress' wishlist too. Both had been won by the Samajwadi Party in 2022.

This isn't the first time Samajwadi has employed what analysts point to as 'pressure tactics'. Back in 2024 too, the party had publicly declared candidates for seats that were still under discussion.

Friendly Fire In INDIA Camp?

The worst fear in the breakdown in the alliance talks is a friendly fight that could have easily been avoided. It threatens to split votes, and a small swing could risk giving away the fight to another party.

Buzz coming out of the Congress camp appears to hint at a similar scenario.

Sources close to Congress's UP working president Imran Masood suggested that the party plans to field candidates against the Samajwadi Party in Saharanpur - one that had been won by the SP last time. There has been no Congress response to the SP's candidates list, but sources said that the party was well taken aback.

READ | List Of 130, Then Tea: Congress Gets 'Can't Take Risk' Reply From Samajwadi Party

Congress-SP Talks

The developments played out over the day after the Congress and SP met for the second round of seat-sharing talks, which began yesterday.

Initially, the Congress had a wishlist of 181 seats, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed while speaking at HT Leadership Summit earlier this month. That came down to 131 when the leaders met yesterday for the first formal talks. The meeting lasted 15 minutes.

In today's meeting, the Congress gave another trim to its wishlist, and now it has 110 names. The SP offered 26. But that wasn't the only difference. Insiders said that during the meeting, the Samajwadi asked Congress not only for seats but also for the names of candidates, for which the Congress was not ready.

According to sources, Samajwadi MP Rajiv Rai also advised the Congress not to repeat its "Bihar mistake" that saw the party being decimated. In a sarcastic response, Imran Masood is understood to have replied, 'We are zero and whoever we chase will multiply tenfold.'

This meeting went on for three and a half hours, but there appeared no headway. A third round of talks would be held after two days, leaders from the two parties said.

The seat-sharing would be finalised over the next two meetings, they hoped.