Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom to attend an event because his passport lists an incorrect place of birth, sources told NDTV. Earlier, Das shared a video from Delhi airport saying he was being stopped from travelling to prestigious universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics (LSE) and Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement.

He accused the Centre of blocking his way to talk about the movement.

According to the sources, Das was prevented from flying because his passport wrongly listed Chennai as his place of birth. Consequently, the Regional Passport Office in Chennai also initiated the process to impound his passport. A show-cause notice was issued to the CJP co-convener on November 23, the day he was to leave for London, the sources said.

The regional office has asked Das to file a response within seven days, they said. The notice reportedly advises him not to use the passport for any travel until he files a reply.

Das's passport was issued by the Chennai Regional Passport Office on August 21, 2019.

There has been no response from Das on this development yet.

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In his X post, Das earlier called the government a "coward" for not letting him participate in the event. Sharing that he had been invited by the Oxford University Students' Union for a panel discussion, Das said, "But as soon as I went to the immigration check, I came to know that my passport has been flagged."

"Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?"

"I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks..." he added. Das said he is undeterred and will continue his work, asserting that he will travel to London, Paris and other places in the future.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the development, alleging that someone in power was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from the University of Oxford.

"Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford," Dipke said in a post on X.