A 26-year-old woman died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her from the third-floor window of a hotel in Bengaluru during an argument. The woman, who was planning to marry the accused, was initially believed to have died by suicide, but the case later turned into a murder investigation, leading to his arrest.

The woman, identified as Aishwarya, was a resident of Hassan and worked at a private company. According to police, she and Santosh were in a relationship and had plans to get married. However, Santosh had allegedly been postponing the marriage repeatedly.

Investigators also alleged that Santosh had Aishwarya's private photographs and videos and used them to threaten her. He had reportedly been pressuring her to meet him.

On November 19, Aishwarya told her family that she was going for a job interview before meeting Santosh at the hotel.

The two later checked into the lodge and consumed alcohol, police said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

According to the investigation, an argument broke out between the couple that evening. A police officer, quoted by PTI, said Aishwarya told Santosh that neither he nor her family trusted her. During the altercation, she allegedly said she would end her life.

The officer said Santosh allegedly responded by telling her, "Do whatever you want," before pushing her with his hand. As a result, Aishwarya reportedly lost her balance and fell through the hotel window.

She landed on an electric pole and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she later died.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a woman falling at 7:53 pm on November 19.

Police initially registered the case as a suspected suicide. However, during the investigation, they allegedly found evidence suggesting that Aishwarya had been pushed from the third-floor window.

Following a complaint filed by Aishwarya's father, police arrested Santosh. He is currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.