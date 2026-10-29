Bengaluru Techie's Kidnapper Accuses Him Of Rape, Both Arrested

A 23-year-old software professional and his roommate were allegedly kidnapped for money from Marathahalli in Bengaluru in the early hours of Wednesday. Both men were rescued within 6 hours of the complaint being registered, and police arrested 11 people, including a woman, in connection with the case.

According to the police, B Mahendra, who works at a software company, and his roommate Tarun, 23, both natives of Andhra Pradesh, were kidnapped between 2.50 am and 6 am on Wednesday. Mahendra's father, B Ramana, approached the Marathahalli police on the same day, reporting that his son had been kidnapped.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Using modern investigative techniques, they tracked down the suspects and rescued Mahendra and Tarun.

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Police arrested 11 people, including a 21-year-old woman, for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to conspiring together to kidnap the two men for money, the police said.

The arrested suspects include Galeti Raj Kumar alias Raj, 24, Marripati Manjunath alias Manju, 23, Chinigepalli Lokanath, 22, Bandlavalli Suhail, 22, Gangareddigari Narendra Reddy, 22, Shiva Subramanyam, 24, Saleem Pasha, 30, Nayeem Pasha, 31, Shabaz, 26 and Gali Rajesh, 20, apart from the 21-year-old woman.

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Rescued Techie Booked In Separate Rape Case

In a development during the investigation, the 21-year-old woman arrested in the kidnapping case lodged a separate complaint alleging that Mahendra had raped her between 1.30 am and 4 am on October 24.

Based on her complaint, Marathahalli police registered a separate case and arrested Mahendra and Tarun following questioning, according to the police press release.

The accused in the kidnapping case were to be produced before a court, with police planning to seek their custody for further investigation.

