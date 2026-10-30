AAP Claims Government Jobs Halting Punjab Migration, BJP Blames Visa Rules

Has Punjab finally started reversing its decades-old trend of youth migration, or are increasingly restrictive immigration policies in foreign countries forcing youngsters to reconsider their plans? This question has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the BJP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The political exchange began after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann claimed that young people were increasingly choosing to build their future in Punjab instead of migrating abroad in search of better opportunities. Citing his government's employment record, Mann said more than 70,000 government jobs had been provided on merit and claimed that the demand for passports had declined, indicating a change in the aspirations of Punjab's youth.

Addressing a 'Lok Milni' programme at Kamalpura village in Ludhiana's Jagraon constituency on Thursday, Mann said that earlier, youngsters were compelled to leave Punjab because of a lack of employment opportunities, but the situation was now changing.

"We have provided 70,000 government jobs, and nobody has ever accused us of taking money for recruitment. Earlier, young people were forced to go abroad because they could not find employment in Punjab. Today, they are getting opportunities here and building their future in their own state," Mann said.

The chief minister projected employment generation, improvements in education and investment in public infrastructure as major factors behind the changing trend. He also highlighted the transformation of government schools, claiming that 882 students from government schools had cleared NEET this year, compared with just 80 in 2021.

However, the BJP has challenged Mann's narrative, accusing him of taking political credit for a decline in overseas migration without acknowledging the actual reasons behind it.

BJP says restrictive immigration policies, not Mann's governance, behind slowdown

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla launched a sharp counterattack on Friday, saying that the chief minister was misleading people by linking declining migration to employment opportunities created by his government.

Sampla argued that Punjab has traditionally witnessed substantial migration to countries such as Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, but increasingly stringent immigration policies in these destinations have influenced the movement of youngsters.

"Migration patterns have now been influenced by increasingly stringent immigration policies introduced by these countries, not because of opportunities provided by Mann. The Chief Minister should think before making such claims," Sampla said.

Questioning the AAP government's employment claims, the BJP leader cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey for April-June 2026, according to which unemployment among youngsters aged 15-29 in Punjab stood at 22.3 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 15.9 per cent.

He also referred to a reported 27.7 per cent NEET rate among Punjab's youth in the 15-29 age group, representing those neither employed nor pursuing education or training.

Sampla said the government could not hide the larger unemployment crisis by publicising the figure of 70,000 government jobs through advertisements and political programmes.

"Instead of publicising figures through advertisements and political events, the Mann government should explain why Punjab's youngsters are still struggling to find jobs," he said.

Youth Migration Emerges As A Key Issue Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The exchange has brought the issue of overseas migration back into the political spotlight in Punjab, where moving abroad has remained a popular aspiration among young people for years.

For many families, countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK and the US have traditionally represented opportunities for better education, employment and financial security. However, changes in immigration and student visa policies in several destination countries have made the overseas route increasingly challenging.

Against this backdrop, Mann is attempting to project the availability of jobs, improved education and development as evidence that Punjab is regaining the confidence of its youth.

Apart from the 70,000 government appointments, he cited the performance of government schools, village development projects and improvements in public services as part of his government's efforts to create opportunities within the state.

The BJP, meanwhile, is questioning whether government recruitment figures are sufficient to address the broader unemployment challenge, particularly among educated youngsters seeking opportunities in the private sector and other employment avenues.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, youth migration is likely to become a major political talking point. The debate is no longer limited to how many government jobs have been provided, but also whether Punjab can generate enough sustainable employment opportunities to convince its young population that a secure and prosperous future is possible without leaving the state.

The bigger question confronting political parties is whether Punjab is witnessing a genuine reversal of its migration trend or merely experiencing a slowdown because overseas destinations are becoming increasingly difficult to access.