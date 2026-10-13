"Luck Maxxing": Why Young Engineers In Silicon Valley And Bengaluru Are Quitting Jobs To Work Solo

The traditional 9-to-5 job is no longer the only career path attracting young professionals, particularly in the technology sector. As entrepreneurship gains popularity and artificial intelligence makes it easier to build products with smaller teams, some engineers are rethinking the need to work for established companies. Instead of pursuing promotions or launching venture-backed startups, they are choosing to work independently on ideas and problems that interest them. The trend is drawing attention in both San Francisco's Silicon Valley and Bengaluru, often described as India's Silicon Valley.

A Silicon Valley-based Indian tech professional's X post about this shift in software engineering has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about whether young engineers still need traditional jobs to build successful careers.

Abhishek Yadav, an Indian-origin tech professional, highlighted that many engineers are increasingly leaving established jobs to pursue independent research and projects. "No manager, no roadmap, no employer. Just a problem they can't stop thinking about and the willingness to bet their own time on it. People call this risky. I think it's the opposite," he wrote on X.

Yadav described this approach as luck maxxing, arguing that working independently could increase the chances of unexpected breakthroughs by exposing engineers to a wider range of ideas, people and opportunities. "A job concentrates your surface area for luck into one company's roadmap. Independent work spreads it across everything: the writing, the prototypes, the people you meet because you finally have time to think. You can't schedule a lucky break, but you can maximize the number of places one can find you," he explained.

He also argued that artificial intelligence is changing the equation by allowing individuals to accomplish tasks that previously required an entire team. "When one person with AI tools can do what used to take a team, that trade stops making sense for the best engineers," he added.

See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

Yadav's post prompted mixed reactions on social media, with some users agreeing that AI tools have made independent experimentation more accessible. Some, however, highlighted the financial and professional challenges of working outside established organisations.

One user said that independent research offered engineers greater freedom to follow their curiosity but warned that it could also slow down product development without the structure and resources provided by a company. Another user pointed out that AI has lowered the cost of exploring ideas independently but stressed that individuals still need sufficient financial savings to sustain themselves until their work begins generating returns.

A third person wrote, "good for them and for the country. imagine if their innovations proved disruptive." A fourth added, "obs are losing the tags and are falling outside the company. So when these people move out they serve the companies form outside behaving as consultant, agencies or some other type of business relations giving more autonomy."