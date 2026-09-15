Bengaluru Woman Takes Parents On Google Office Tour, Says "It Was A Great Feeling"

A Bengaluru techie working at Google recently took her parents around her workplace and captured their reaction in an Instagram video. The woman, named Shalini, showed her parents different areas of the Google office, including the food court, micro kitchen and recreational areas. She said her parents were very happy and proud of her.

Sharing the post she wrote, "It was a great feeling; my parents were so happy, and here we go my office tour with my parents !! And Ganpati Bappa Morya"

Shalini began the office tour by taking them to the food court and showing them the different food options available. She said there were many food options and that her parents also enjoyed the food.

Watch Video Here:

She then took them to the micro kitchen, where she showed them the snacks and drinks available. She mentioned chocolates, dry fruits, watermelon juice and coconut juice.

Shalini also spoke about a saying that Google has food every 10 metres and said it was true. The visit was also about spending time together. Shalini and her parents played pool and foosball. Her mother played pool for the first time and learned it well.

After playing the games, they went for snacks. Shalini said it was a very good feeling to spend the day with her parents at her office.