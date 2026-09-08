Techie Earning Rs 2.1 Lakh A Month Seeks Advice On Rs 76 Lakh London Job Offer

A software engineer based in Bengaluru turned to Reddit to ask whether they should swap their life in India for an opportunity overseas. In a detailed post, the techie opened up about the options they have. "Should I Take the 60,000 British pounds London Job or Stay in Bangalore?", he asked in the r/developersIndia forum.

The professional, who is in his early 40s, revealed that they currently works as a mid-level developer at a services-based consultancy in Bengaluru. Their current package brings in Rs 2.1 lakh per month post-tax. They also mentioned that they have accumulated roughly Rs 2.3 crore in savings.

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Layoff concerns and new opportunity in London

The techie also mentioned that the company is currently downsizing, and they might get fired within the next 5-6 months.

Writing about the new opportunity, they revealed that it comes from a mid-sized bank in London offering an analytics role with an annual compensation of 60,000 British pounds (around Rs 76 lakh).

On paper, the position seems to offer better long-term stability than his current role in Bengaluru. However, relocating to the UK brings its own set of dynamic risks.

"The London role also carries high risk because banking jobs in London for people in probation are very volatile, and I am concerned that I may not perform well in a completely new environment and could potentially be out of the job within six months," they added.

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"At my age, I am also thinking seriously about retirement, and I won't be able to realistically retire in Bangalore, especially since I do not own a home. So quite likely, sooner or later I will need to move to a tier 2 city."

"Given my financial position, lack of dependents, the uncertainty of both jobs, the significantly higher cost of living in London, and the possibility of losing the London job within six months, should I take the London offer or stay in Bangalore?" they asked.

Social media reaction

The post, which gained significant traction on the platform, drew widespread feedback from fellow developers and professionals, splitting opinions down the middle.

"London is damn expensive to survive on a salary of £60K," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I travel to London from a commuter town nearby. Don't do it for 60k. It's not worth it unless your partner also wants to work and is in desperate need to get out of the country and is okay with no savings," another user shared their perspective.

"I think you should take this opportunity. You said you are also thinking of retiring, so why not have an experience for yourself working abroad. If you feel that you have enough savings for your retirement in tier 2, I think you should take it," a third user suggested.