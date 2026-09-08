Video: Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Dam For Reel, Fractures Both Legs

A stunt for a few seconds of reel for social media nearly cost a man his life in Uttar Pradesh after he jumped from a height of around 30 feet from the top of a dam and landed on rocks.

The 38-year-old suffered fractures in both legs after misjudging the water level at Jhansi's Pahuj Dam.

The incident took place on Sunday when Pushpendra, along with his friends, had gone there to record a reel for his social media account. In a bid to capture a dramatic stunt on camera, he climbed over the viewing point railing and jumped from a height of nearly 30 feet into the dam.

However, due to low water levels, Pushpendra landed on rocks instead of deep water, seriously injuring both his legs.

His injuries were so serious that he was unable to get out of the water on his own. With his legs incapacitated, he began to struggle and risked drowning. Using only his hands, he somehow managed to stay afloat and attempted to reach safety. When bystanders noticed his condition, they immediately pulled him out of the water. Police also arrived at the scene soon after being informed.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed that both legs had been fractured.

A metal rod has been inserted into one of his legs, while surgery on the other is still due.

What has shocked many is that his friends were filming the dangerous stunt. A video of the incident shows the moments before he jumped. The footage captures one of his friends jokingly saying, "May God rest your soul in peace," just moments before Pushpendra leapt.

This incident highlights the risks associated with performing dangerous stunts for social media content, demonstrating how a few seconds of online fame can result in life-altering injuries.