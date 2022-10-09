Bodies Of 3 Women Taken Out Of Dam In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi: Cops

No injury marks were visible on the bodies, the police official said. (Representational)

Bodies of three women were fished out of a dam located in the Mauranipur area in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi late Saturday evening, police said.

A senior police official said the bodies may have come from the bordering Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are on to identify the victims, he said.

Information about a body floating in the Saprar dam was received from an irrigation department employee of Mauranipur, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said.

He said the body was fished out and it appeared to be a woman aged around 25.

After a while, two more bodies were spotted. The victims appeared to be aged between 18 and 20, Rajesh said.

No injury marks were visible on the bodies, he said.

It is likely that they were swept away from Tikamgarh district, the SSP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)