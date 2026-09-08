70-Year-Old Woman Avoids Jail Time In Shocking Case Involving Teen And Exotic Animal Swap

A 70-year-old Missouri woman is accused of sending a teenage girl to live in another state in exchange for a monkey. According to Fox News, the woman will not serve any time behind bars. The woman, identified as Brenda Deutsch, is a long-time foster parent from Winfield, Missouri, United States. She was earlier given a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to child endangerment. The judge has now decided to suspend the entire sentence, leaving her with three years of probation instead.

As per local reports, the suspension was issued by Lincoln County Judge Thomas Frawley, who revoked Deutsch's foster care license. The judge also criticised the state agencies for allowing her to care for children for such a long time.

The ruling has sparked outrage among community members and the victim's supporters, who hoped to see a much stricter punishment.

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The situation came to light after authorities received reports that a 17-year-old foster child under Deutsch's care had suddenly vanished. School officials raised concerns when the girl accumulated a high number of unexcused absences.

Officials uncovered a disturbing sequence of events when they started probing the case.

Court records reveal that Deutsch arranged for the teenager to be taken to Texas to live with an acquaintance. In return, a witness helped transport an exotic monkey back to Deutsch's home in Missouri.

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Prosecutors noted that Deutsch planned to continue collecting state foster care stipend checks for the girl, even after abandoning her hundreds of miles away.

Investigators found the girl residing in filthy, unsafe conditions in Texas alongside several wild animals.

Local authorities eventually stepped in, and Texas Child Protective Services took the teen into custody to ensure her safety.

As part of her probation terms, Deutsch is required to complete cognitive behavioural therapy and mandatory mental health evaluations. But she remains a free woman as long as she abides by the court rules.