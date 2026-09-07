Japan's Oldest Citizen Shigeko Kagawa Dies At 115. Here's The Secret Behind Her Long Life

Shigeko Kagawa, Japan's oldest living resident, died on August 27 in Nara Prefecture at the age of 115 years and 91 days, the Independent reported. Kagawa became Japan's oldest living person following the death of a 114-year-old woman from Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, on July 29, 2025. Many wondered what the secret to her longevity was.

According to the media outlet, she once said that "walking and using your brain" helped to keep her going. Meanwhile, her family said that she ate three proper meals a day and maintained a routine.

"There is no secret; I don't do anything special. When I was working in obstetrics and gynaecology, I was out and about making house calls late at night and on my days off, and that's what keeps me energetic today," she said while discussing her secret to her longevity as per the Gerontology Research Group (GRG), a group that researches supercentenarians.

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Kagawa, a retired physician, leaves behind a legacy defined by service, activity, and an exceptionally joyful outlook on ageing. She was recognised worldwide for her sharp mind, warmth and lifelong dedication to medicine.

Born in May 1911, Kagawa grew up in an era before modern infrastructure and automobiles were common. She pursued medical studies in the 1930s, graduating as an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Osaka Women's Medical College.

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Throughout World War II and the decades following, she cared for thousands of patients. She ran a private clinic in Yamatokoriyama, frequently rushing out during late nights and holidays to deliver babies or assist in emergency care.

Beyond her career, Kagawa captured global attention in 2021 when she participated as a torchbearer for the Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay at age 109. Wearing her relay uniform, she smiled brightly as her family wheeled her through her segment before she stood up to pass the flame.