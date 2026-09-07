Woman Shares 10 "Crazy Things" Happened During Her 20-Year Corporate Career, Internet Reacts

Jules Fedele, a former corporate employee, has sparked a heated conversation online after sharing a list of 10 "crazy things" that happened to her at the workplace during 20 years of her corporate career.

1. In an Instagram post, the woman, who previously worked in a high-pressure role in the tech industry, recalled asking her manager for some time to put her young son to bed. Instead of understanding, her manager responded with a cold suggestion of getting a 'second nanny'.

2. In the second incident, she revealed that she once got a $50K pay rise along with a sponsorship for a post-graduation course, after the Human Resources department accidentally sent her colleague's contract. "Same job. He just happened to be a man," she said.

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3. She revealed that in board meetings, she wasn't allowed to sit at the table to take notes. "I sat at a mini table in the corner with the CEO's assistant. We were the only two women in the room," she noted.

4. She mentioned that she was reprimanded for refusing to take the company's private jet to a meeting. "I was on the C-suite of a sustainability tech company and said that executives flying pj's for a 60 min meeting is bad for the environment. He didn't get it," she added.

5. She then talked about an incident when one of her bosses refused to review board decks before 11:00 pm. "... we regularly worked until 4 am. Pre-Uber Eats. We kept the 7-Eleven in business," she said.

See the post here:

6. She also opened up about an incident when she was presenting at an executive meeting and ended up getting a job offer. "One of the execs was giving me serious resting-b***h-face, so I called her on it. To be fair, I was fresh back from maternity leave and still hormonal. She threatened my job. Her rival archenemy offered me a GM role on his team with a huge pay bump. I took it, obvs," she said.

7. She said an executive once asked her to organise the team lunch, because 'that's what women like to do'. "So I booked a pub three minutes' walk from my house and was home by 2pm. He was not happy," she wrote.

8. There was a time when her boss tried to make her role redundant because they "hated each other". "I pitched a new role to an exec who also hated him, and it was approved over his head. Never underestimate the power of playing two high-ego men against each other," she wrote.

9. She said her boss tried to withhold her bonus when she was leaving the company. "So I rang HR and innocently asked if they could send me all my past bonus letters for my files. They did. They also sent me the bonus letter my boss was withholding. I sent it to my lawyer, and let's just say the bonus was no longer withheld," she wrote.

10. A bizarre incident happened when her boss bad-mouthed her in an email to a stakeholder. However, the manager accidentally tagged her as well. "The stakeholder replied all: 'I think Julie is great. Also, hi Julie.' One of the best moments of my corporate life," she wrote.

Social media reactions

Her story quickly gained traction on social media, drawing thousands of reactions from workers who shared similar experiences with unsympathetic management.

"I'm HR - you being sent your colleague's contract wasn't an 'accident '; it was a strategic move to get you a pay rise," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Needed to see this today. Feeling like quitting corporate altogether because I'm tired of fighting the fakeness and being reprimanded for having emotions, caring and showing frustrations," another user expressed their frustration.

"Some of this is absolutely insane and makes my blood boil! I also was paid less than a male coworker, but he was my junior, so it was an extra sting. Luckily I had a female GM who advocated for me and got me a pay rise so I was paid adequately," a third user wrote, sharing their story.

"I was once told by my boss that I couldn't get the promotion I deserved (he agreed that I had earned it) because it came with a pay raise and my male colleague needed it since he was a family man, and anyway I don't need it as I was 'young enough' & should seriously get myself a husband instead," a fourth user said.