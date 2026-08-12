Can Being 'Delulu' Actually Help You Climb Corporate Ladder? Experts Weigh In

At work, some employees second-guess their every move and decision, while others seem to stand their ground and face challenges head-on. Promotions, responsibilities, and career leaps, the latter group seem to seize opportunities without a frown line on their forehead.

They almost seem delusional, and it appears that a little self-confidence and unwavering self-belief may be the keys to climbing the corporate ladder. The question, however, remains: is it a hack for success?

What Does Being Delulu Even Mean

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Samant Darshi, Consultant - Psychiatry, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital Noida Extension, said, "'Delulu' is an online term that is often used to describe someone with overly optimistic but unrealistic beliefs about themselves or a desired outcome."

However, it is quite different from a psychiatric delusion. "A true delusion is a fixed false belief that cannot be changed by overwhelming evidence to the contrary. It is usually associated with mental illness," the expert explained.

On the other hand, being delulu is more akin to a positive illusion that can keep a person motivated despite difficult times.

Sheena Sood, Psychologist & Counsellor, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, added that delulu is used casually. "Delusions are a symptom of a bigger disorder and are very serious, whereas delulu is used very casually," she added.

Being delulu is akin to a positive illusion. Photo: Unsplash

Healthy Self-Belief Vs Unhealthy Delusion

There is a fine line between being confident and being delusional. Sheena Sood shared, "When there is no evidence to support your belief coming true, and you celebrate it as if it has already happened, a degree of delusion may be present. So, rational belief is important."

The psychologist shared an example of a person wanting to build a dream home through social media influence despite their follower count showing no growth over several years. Relying solely on belief in such a situation can be unhealthy. However, if that person works towards that belief, it remains healthy.

Dr Darshi added that a healthy self-belief is grounded in reality and combined with a willingness to learn, adapt and accept feedback. "Unhealthy thinking starts when someone ignores facts, rejects constructive criticism or makes reckless decisions based solely on unrealistic expectations."

The expert further acknowledged that studies have found that self-confidence can improve performance by increasing persistence, resilience and willingness to take risks. "A lot of times, you have to believe in yourself first before you achieve that success, as long as that belief is coupled with consistent effort, skill development and realistic planning," he advised.

Dr Vasant Mundra, Consultant Psychiatry, P. D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, further noted that those who have a positive attitude, confidence, knowledge and expertise do take calculated risks which may seem rash to others. "Success reinforces their belief in themselves whereas others may label it luck or a blessing from above," the expert added.

How Social Media Makes People Delulu

According to Dr Mudra, anything coloured by emotion, whether negative feelings about oneself or excessive confidence, is likely to cause problems.

"Being rational means not getting affected by past failures or successes, but assessing every new situation with intellect rather than emotion," she added.

Hence, even if a person is delulu and believes they can achieve anything, they need to use rationality as an anchor before agreeing to take on every challenge.

The expert also noted that the influence of people around us, whether family, friends, neighbours, or colleagues, is often crucial in decision-making. However, social media is a different ball game altogether.

"With social media, one gets affected by the thoughts and ideas of unknown people. Very few will write about what went wrong or what didn't work," she said, adding that social media is a place where people often showcase their successes and seek mass approval. Reading such stories may instil a great deal of hope, as stories of failure are rarely broadcast.

If a person develops a sense of confidence or believes they can achieve anything because they are inspired by someone's story on Instagram, they might be in for a roller-coaster ride with unexpected twists and turns.

The influence of people around us, whether family, friends, neighbours, or colleagues, is often crucial in decision-making. Photo: Unsplash

Does Being Delusional Help A Person Succeed

Many people wonder if the extra dose of self-belief actually helps people succeed. Dr Mundra said that, whether it be exams for youngsters or a startup for an entrepreneur, growing up with a positive attitude, confidence, and self-respect can help individuals achieve their potential by making use of their skills.

Dr Darshi believes that many successful people tend to overestimate what they can achieve, but that optimism often results in them taking actions that others may shy away from. "A little self-confidence can drive ambition, innovation and persistence," he added.

The expert also noted that optimism alone is not enough. Long-term success is a function of being able to re-evaluate your strengths, learn from your failures and change strategies when reality dictates.

"The healthiest mindset is one that combines bold aspirations with humility, flexibility and evidence-based decision-making, rather than blind belief," he concluded.

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