<i>Mirzapur</i> Song Credit Row: <i>'Shoorveer'</i> Music Label Reacts To Rajasthani Artist Rapperiya Baalam's Claims

After Rajasthani rapper and artist Rapperiya Balam released a video claiming that his song Shoorveer was used in Mirzapur The Movie without his permission, the music label behind the number put out a statement saying that it "officially licensed" the track to the film makers for use.

Rapperiya Baalam, whose real name is Ashok Bishnoi, had alleged that Excel Entertainment, the makers of Mirzapur The Movie, had used Shoorveer without him in the know. According to the rapper, the song was used in the film for a scene that ends up glorifying gangsters.

In response to the rapper's comments, Trouper Records -- the music label behind the song -- put a clarification without mentioning the controversy.

"Trouper Records is pleased to share that Shoorveer was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film. Congratulations to Excel Entertainment and the entire Mirzapur team on the release! @excelmovies," the statement read.

The music label also shared the song credits in the statement, crediting Rapperiya Baalam as the singer and composer of Shoorveer.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rapperiya Baalam had said that he was "heartbroken".

"Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not.

"This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right? If the Mirzapur team had approached me and said, 'Rapperiya bhai, we want to use your song,' we would have given them 10 ideas. But taking the song without permission is not right," he added.

The rapper had also questioned the copyright and licensing process of Shoorveer.

"I don't know who gave you these rights or from whom you obtained them. Whoever gave you the rights, I would like you to ask them: Do you have any copyright?" he added.

With Trouper Records publicly confirming that it had authorised Excel Entertainment to use Shoorveer in Mirzapur The Movie, the controversy appears to have been put to rest.

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