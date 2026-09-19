Bengaluru Techie With 15 Years Experience Says AI Made Them Feel 'Substandard'

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has led to a wave of mass layoffs in the tech sector as the technology allows companies around the world to automate workflows at a fraction of the cost. Now, a Bengaluru-based techie with 15 years of experience in industry and an 'imposter syndrome' has admitted to feeling 'obsolete' as AI tools take center stage.

The techie highlighted that they had worked in eight companies and started their own business, which ultimately failed due to AI.

"Started job again. Knowledge and experience feel obsolete. All these years I delivered code which now I feel is not really production quality," the techie said.

Even with a high salary, the techie said they were feeling increasingly inadequate at work as AI tools grew more proficient at their job.

"Despite their high pay scale, the techie said they still felt 'substandard', a feeling that had only grown stronger as the AI tools became increasingly proficient at their jobs," they said.

"I project myself as someone who's great but miserably failed at execution of projects. Not sure if people are realising it, but that reality is haunting me at every job."

Stating that they didn't know anything else outside the IT sector, the techie said they were not 'brave enough' to speak about their problems with the family.

"I have that feeling that the majority of the industry is full of people like me, just surviving from paycheck to paycheck. The average Indian developer. But that doesn't help my inner me. Seriously trying to get out of this sector, but not sure how."

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'You Wrote What We Feel'

The post resonated with social media users who highlighted that the techie had written what most of the engineers in the industry were feeling almost every day.

"Just thought I wrote this myself in my dreams. Going through the same emotions," said one user, while another added: "Slowing down and introspecting within is the need of the hour for this world with different perspectives. This can help us to find a way."

A third commented: "Dude, you just wrote what most of us feel every day. You are not alone. After 16 years in this industry, I feel I know much less than I used to know before. I have just stopped caring. I try to do my best and don't try to think too much about it. Don't be too harsh on yourself."

A fourth said: "Read the part about projecting as someone great but failing at execution and just sat there staring at the screen for a solid minute."