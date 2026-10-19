Advocate Shot Dead In Bengaluru By Tenants From Bihar Over Unapid Rent

An advocate was shot dead at his residence in Bengaluru by two of his tenants following a dispute allegedly over unpaid rent on Sunday night. The advocate has been identified as 42-year-old Manjunath. The incident took place in Pattandur Agrahara, within the limits of Whitefield Police Station, around midnight.

The initial investigation has revealed that nearly an hour before the incident, an argument broke out between the lawyer and his two tenants over the non-payment of rent.

Following a verbal altercation, the tenants opened fire on Manjunath. Investigators suspect that a country-made pistol, allegedly smuggled into Bengaluru, was used in the attack.

Manjunath was reportedly shot in the forehead when he opened the door after the assailants knocked on it at around 11.30 pm.

The tenants have been identified as natives of Bihar, who are employed with delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato and the ride-hailing service Rapido as gig workers.

Police are pursuing leads to establish the identities and whereabouts of the suspects, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the source of the weapon.

Police suspect that the dispute over rent may have triggered the killing. However, the exact motive is yet to be established.

Manjunath reportedly owned substantial property, including several acres of land in the Whitefield area. He had rented out portions of his property for use as sheds.