Bengaluru Man Kills Stepfather With Shock Absorber Rod For Assaulting Mother

A 23-year-old man attacked and killed his stepfather after he tried to abuse his mother while being drunk in Shivapura in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Uday Kumar, assaulted his stepfather Sridhar with a motorcycle shock absorber, police said. The accused has been arrested.

The victim, Sridhar, got married to Uday's mother Deena around 22 years ago after her separation from her first husband.

Uday, Deena's son from her first marriage, lived with the couple along with Sridhar's two children, Darshan and Kanchana.

Police said Sridhar, who worked as a journalist, had a drinking habit and would frequently create a ruckus at home after consuming alcohol. He was also accused of assaulting his wife during such quarrels.

The situation reportedly escalated on Tuesday night when Sridhar allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and attempted to attack Deena. Uday intervened and struck Sridhar three times with a motorcycle shock absorber.

Sridhar sustained serious injuries and was rushed to BGS Hospital for treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have taken Uday into custody and are questioning him in connection with the death.

Sridhar's body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case, conducted a spot inspection and are continuing their investigation.