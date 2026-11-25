Mithun Chakraborty would allegedly turn up on the sets of Sridevi's films, sometimes waiting for her in her make-up room. Cinematographer-filmmaker Lawrence D'Souza has now recalled these moments from the shooting of Gair Kanooni (1989), sharing how the actor would repeatedly call Sridevi while she was busy filming. His account offers a glimpse into the equation the two actors reportedly shared during the 1980s.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lawrence, who worked as a cinematographer on the film, remembered how Mithun would visit the sets while Sridevi was shooting. He said the actor would also wait for her in her make-up room, sometimes arriving around pack-up time.

The filmmaker also spoke about the relationship rumours surrounding the two actors, which were widely discussed during that period. He pointed out that Mithun was married to actor Yogeeta Bali at the time but clarified that he was only sharing what he had personally witnessed while working on the film.

“Everyone knew they were in a relationship. He was married to Yogeeta Bali at the time. Whatever I saw was only on the sets. Mithun da would come over and wait in her make-up room,” he said.

Talking about Sridevi's routine on the sets, Lawrence said she was someone who liked keeping to herself. Even after finishing a shot, the actor would often sit alone rather than spend time socialising with others. Describing her personality, he said, “She was a very nice person by nature and quite reserved.”

Lawrence also recalled how Mithun would keep calling Sridevi during the shoot. According to him, she would step away from the sets to answer his calls, return to continue working and then leave again whenever he called. He also remembered seeing Mithun visit her make-up room and wait for her during the filming schedule.

Sridevi and Mithun were among the popular on-screen pairs of the 1980s and worked together in several films, including Jaag Utha Insan and Waqt Ki Awaz. Their reported relationship continued to attract attention over the years, although neither actor publicly confirmed the rumours.

Sridevi went on to marry film producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. She died in February 2018 in Dubai.