Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, claimed to have received aggressive messages for being silent on the ongoing situation involving Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Orry, who became friends with Avinash during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, said that he prefers to stay out of people's personal matters.

Sharing a post on his Instagram stories, Orry wrote, “I have been receiving an overwhelming number of aggressive messages and, in some instances, threats attempting to pressure me into making a statement regarding the Avinash and Eisha situation."

Clarifying that he was "not at liberty to comment on the matter" Orry continued, "In fact, I am yet to speak to either party regarding the situation, and until I have had the opportunity to do so, I would prefer to remain silent."

Orry went on to say that he was consciously trying to stay away from other people's personal matters and encouraged others to do the same. “I am also currently, albeit rather uncharacteristically, practising the art of staying out of other people's private affairs and refraining from broadcasting them. I would encourage everyone to exercise the same restraint and extend both individuals the courtesy of respecting their peace, privacy and personal space," he wrote.

Concluding the statement, Orry added, “Nobody should be bullied into publicly addressing somebody else's private affairs.”

Take A Look At The Post:

Photo Credit: Orry/Instagram

The controversy surrounding Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh took a fresh turn after the actor confirmed their breakup and issued an apology. Addressing the backlash over his DJ gig, where he played the song Bewafa, Avinash clarified that he never intended to hurt Eisha or her family.

“During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise,” he said. Avinash urged fans not to involve their friends and family in this matter

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