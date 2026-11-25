Bigg Boss 20 is gearing up for its much-awaited Family Week, where contestants will get a chance to reunite with their loved ones. ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has confirmed that she will not be entering the house to meet him.

During a recent livestream interaction with fans, Kaashvi said she had declined the opportunity well in advance. “Yaar family week ke liye main already kaafi pehle hi mana kar chuki thi. Problematic nahi hona hai mujhe aur, problem nahi chahiye. Mujhe bas chill karna hai [I had already said no to Family Week quite a while ago. I don't want to be problematic, and I don't want any trouble. I just want to chill],” she said.

Despite fans encouraging her to change her mind, Kaashvi stood firm on her decision to skip Family Week. She suggested that either one of Scout's parents or Rohit would be better suited to visit him in the Bigg Boss 20 house. "Either one of his parents or Rohit bhai, I think one of these guys should go, that is my opinion," she added.

Kaashvi spoke about her previous appearance on the captive reality show. The YouTuber recalled that she had gone on the show's stage despite her parents' objections. She revealed that she informed them about her decision only after coming off the stage.

"Last time also I went up on that stage against the will of my parents. Once I got off the stage I told them. But still I don't wish to be a part," she said. Kaashvi suggested that Scout's parents or Rohit bhai could pass on any message to him if needed.

Kaashvi's previous appearance on Bigg Boss 20 had made headlines after an uncomfortable exchange with ScoutOP. During her visit, the YouTuber shared the stage with host Rohit Shetty and questioned ScoutOP about his increasing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill.

Kaashvi voiced her displeasure over their equation, asked him to maintain certain boundaries and advised him to keep his distance from Love.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 premieres on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read | ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Breaks Silence On His Bond With Love Gill In Bigg Boss 20