ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Breaks Silence On His Bond With Love Gill In <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Bigg Boss 20 is once again getting attention, this time because of ScoutOP's bond with Love Gill. During a conversation with Yung DSA, the gamer spoke about his attachment towards Love. Although he described their relationship as sibling-like, ScoutOP later said he feels possessive of her.

Now, ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has spoken about the situation and made it clear that she is dealing with her personal relationship privately. At the same time, she said she still wants ScoutOP to do well on the show.

She pointed out that what happens inside the house and what people say are separate from her relationship with ScoutOP. Kaashvi also added that her feelings for him will not change because of a few clips or moments that may look different on screen.

During a recent livestream on Kick, Kaashvi Hiranandani said, “I just want to say I'm okay and I'm handling things privately. Most importantly, I genuinely, genuinely wish Scout well. There is a clear difference between what is happening inside the house, how people are interpreting it and what everyone is saying, for me, there are two very different aspects here: my personal relationship with Scout, and second is my support for him as a person.”

“These are separate matters because, regardless of whatever's happening personally, I want Scout to succeed, because he's worked really hard to get here. He is now on national television and this is a big thing for him. I genuinely care about him and that care or my feelings in general won't change just because of a few clips or the way a situation is looking on screen.”

Kaashvi Hiranandani further shared that she is giving more attention to herself. The content creator again made it clear that ScoutOP's success is still very important to her. She also believes that ScoutOP cares about her in the same way. Kaashvi ended her message by saying sorry if she had made any mistake.

During an earlier Bigg Boss 20 livestream, Kaashvi Hiranandani was watching the show when ScoutOP and Yung DSA discussed his bond with Love Gill. As ScoutOP spoke about Love, Kaashvi looked upset while watching the conversation. She did not speak, but viewers noticed her expressions and started discussing her reaction in the comments.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Confesses Having Feelings For Love Gill