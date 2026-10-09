Amrapali Dubey Questions ScoutOP's Physical Closeness With Love Gill

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has questioned ScoutOP's behaviour towards Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after spotting the gamer massaging her with his hand under her shirt. During a recent episode, Amrapali spoke to Love about the incident, pointing out that such physical closeness could upset participants' partners, who are waiting for them outside the house.

The conversation comes amid growing attention on ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, and his equation with Love. Their physical contact has become a talking point among viewers, with many discussing whether their bond goes beyond friendship.

During her conversation with Love, Amrapali brought up an incident in which Scout was seen massaging Love's back with his hand inside her shirt. The two appeared comfortable with each other during the interaction.

Addressing the situation, Amrapali said, “When he was massaging you, Scout, with his hand inside your shirt, I told him to do it from the outside. There are some things that don't look good on the outside. It might not matter to you, it might not matter to Scout, but people's partners are outside, and they feel bad. Is this rocket science? Is it difficult to understand? I'm speaking from that perspective."

The conversation has also brought renewed attention to Scout's recent remarks about Love. During a chat with Yung DSA, the gamer spoke about feeling attached to her. While he described their connection as sibling-like, he also admitted to feeling possessive about Love.

His comments drew reactions on social media, with some viewers questioning the nature of his bond with Love, particularly because Scout has a girlfriend outside the show.

Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has also addressed the situation. She said she was handling her personal relationship privately while continuing to wish Scout well in the competition.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV. The show is also available to stream on JioHotstar.