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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Calls Out Love Gill's 'Touchy' Behaviour With ScoutOP

While the actor didn't name anyone, he asked Love about her relationship with her brother

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<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Calls Out Love Gill's 'Touchy' Behaviour With ScoutOP
Love Gill and ScoutOP have faced trolling on social media over their physical closeness
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Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill found herself in the spotlight this weekend when host Salman Khan questioned her physical closeness with fellow housemate ScoutOP. While the actor did not take any names, he asked Love about her relationship with her brother. Responding to the host, she maintained that such gestures were normal between siblings. 

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked Love, “Do you have a brother?” The singer revealed that she has a younger brother who is 17 years old. The host then asked her about their relationship and whether physical gestures between them ever felt awkward. She replied that such interactions were normal. 

Salman followed up by asking if she would be comfortable touching her brother's foot near his thigh, to which Love agreed. Concluding the exchange, the host said, “Okay, then it's not a problem.” As he walked away, Salman gestured towards Amrapali and remarked, “You know what I'm talking about.”

Over the past week, Love Gill and ScoutOP have faced trolling on social media over their physical closeness in the Bigg Boss 20 house. While both have maintained that they share a brother-sister bond, Scout had earlier drawn attention after speaking about his uncertain feelings towards Love. The gamer has also confirmed that he is in a relationship with YouTuber Kaashvi.

During a conversation with Yung DSA, Scout had said, “Sister se pehle aadmi friend hota hai na.” YUNG then asked him whether his feelings were changing towards Love, saying, “Kya tera raasta badal raha hai?” Scout responded, “Pata nahi.”

Amid the discussion and online reactions, Kaashvi also posted a video addressing the situation. She reassured viewers that she was doing fine and said she preferred to handle the matter privately. “I just want to say that I'm okay, and I'm handling things privately. And most importantly, I genuinely, genuinely wish Scout well,” she said.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and broadcasts on television at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

Also Read | Kamya Punjabi Asks If ScoutOP And Love Gill Are "Crossing The Line" On Bigg Boss 20

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