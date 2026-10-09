Kamya Punjabi Asks If ScoutOP And Love Gill Are "Crossing The Line" On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Television star Kamya Punjabi took a dig at ScoutOP and Love Gill after a video featuring the two surfaced on social media. A clip from Bigg Boss 20 showed ScoutOP touching Love with his feet, prompting Kamya to question the physical proximity between them.

Sharing her reaction on X, Kamya wrote, “The transition from a ‘brother-sister' vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill.” Calling out their behaviour, she added, “Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here? Casual fun or crossing the line?”

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ScoutOp's Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani's Reaction

ScoutOp's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, has addressed the growing buzz around his equation with Love Gill. During a recent livestream, Kaashvi said she was “okay” and was choosing to handle her personal relationship privately.

Kaashvi has clarified that what happens inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and how viewers interpret those moments are “two very different things”, adding that she wishes ScoutOP well and wants him to succeed on the show. She also mentioned that her feelings for Scout would not change because of “a few clips” or the way a situation appears on the screen.

“I want Scout to succeed, because he has worked really hard to get here. He is now on national television, and this is a big thing for him. I genuinely care about him, and that care or my feelings in general won't change just because of a few clips or the way a situation is looking on screen,” she added.

The controversy gained massive attention after ScoutOp and Yung DSA were seen communicating their equation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Scout admitted, partly through sign language, that he has developed feelings for Love Gill. He also admitted to being jealous when he sees Love and Gullu together.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colours TV.

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