"Make Him Look Like The Wrong Person": ScoutOP's Friend Slams <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Makers

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 has sparked a debate beyond the house, with esports streamer Suraj Majumdar coming out in support of his friend ScoutOP. Suraj accused the makers of targeting the esports player and questioned why certain incidents involving other contestants were not receiving the same attention.

Taking to social media after the episode, Suraj shared his take on the criticism Scout faced during his interaction with host Salman Khan. He claimed the makers were trying to shape the audience's perception of Scout and present him as the wrong person in the house.

“As you all saw in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar, it was clear that Scout was being targeted,” he wrote.

Suraj went on to say that Scout did not let the criticism go unchallenged. “The makers were trying to portray him as the villain and make him look like the wrong person, but he made sure to stand up for himself,” he added.

One of the main points Suraj raised was the incident involving a plate of food and fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. While Scout faced questions over how he handled the plate, Suraj argued that the footage showed him placing it down properly. He also questioned whether the alleged gesture had been interpreted fairly, pointing out that Scout had reportedly given Qazi two extra rotis.

Suraj's post also turned the spotlight on Qazi's alleged behaviour towards other housemates. He called out the use of the word “machhar” to describe contestants and questioned why these remarks had not received similar scrutiny.

The streamer also defended Scout after Salman commented on his sitting posture. Dismissing the criticism, Suraj wrote, “Is folding your legs and sitting down a wrong gesture? Bhai, that's just how the man sits.”

He also thanked Love Gill for taking a stand on the brother-sister issue, claiming the makers were making the matter bigger than necessary. Suraj questioned why Qazi's alleged remark, “Thook se pregnant kar dunga”, and his reported scratching of Scout had not received the same level of attention.

Wrapping up his post, Suraj praised Scout for standing his ground despite the criticism. He suggested that his friend had understood what was happening in the house and was not willing to back down.

“Scout understood what was happening and what the makers were trying to do and he stood firm in his position,” he wrote.

Premiered on September 6, Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV. Viewers can also watch episodes on JioHotstar.