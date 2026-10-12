<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Calls Scout OP And Yung DSA 'Bullies'

Qazi Touqeer broke down in tears on Bigg Boss 20 after Salman Khan supported him during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He called out Scout OP and Yung DSA for their behaviour towards the singer, who was suffering from dengue last week.

Salman also questioned the contestants for doubting Qazi's illness and threatening to harm him outside the show.

During the episode, Salman Khan questioned Yung and Scout over their fights with Qazi. Calling out their behaviour, Salman said, "You guys went after Qazi like bullies, then he retaliated, which was also wrong. Qazi, you could have avoided them. There seems to be a bullying gang in the house."

He also questioned the contestants over their threats to harm each other outside the show. Salman then asked Aamrapali about her stand on the issue and why she appeared to defend her friends while judging other contestants.

"What's with these threats you guys are making about harming each other outside? Aamrapali, why do you have double standards while passing judgments? You called Qazi a moron, a pervert. Scout, you commented on beating Mahhi. I want to ask you, Aamrapali, why are your friends given the benefit of doubt?" he asked.

He also confronted Scout OP over the way he served food to Qazi. Scout had stopped Luv Gill from taking food to the singer and decided to serve it himself.

"You wanted to show that you gave a sick man food; it would look nice on TV. Your way of giving him food was very uncouth, vaahiyaat, and heartless," Salman said. He added that even people in jail were served food properly.

Mahhi Vij also became emotional during the discussion and complained about the way food was served in the house.

Both Scout and Yung later apologised.

Salman also spoke about Qazi's illness and asked the contestants if they believed the singer was pretending to be sick.

Sharing his own experience, Salman said, "I had Covid and dengue together during a film's shoot, and the pain was unbearable; it felt like 10 men were beating me."

Qazi became emotional while talking about how he continued to entertain the audience in the show despite being unwell. "Even though I had dengue, the doctor asked if my joints were paining, my back was paining. I said no, because I wanted to entertain. I was in a lot of pain," Qazi said.

Salman also called out Uditi Singh for laughing when Yung DSA mocked Qazi. He said that Qazi had supported her during the diss task, even when other contestants turned against him.

"Next time, if someone is ill, show some empathy. The doctors are not mad here that they kept calling him to the medical room," Salman said.

The episode also saw Aman Gandhi lose one of his lifelines, while content creator Nakul Dhull entered the show as the second wildcard contestant.

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