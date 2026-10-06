<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: ScoutOP Confesses Having Feelings For Love Gill

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP has confessed his feelings for someone inside the house. While communicating in sign language he seemingly admitted falling for fellow contestant Love Gill.

In the clip, ScoutOP and Yung DSA were seen discussing their equations with Love when the conversation appeared to turn towards feelings. ScoutOP communicated partly through sign language and seemed to indicate that he had started developing feelings for Love Gill. Yung asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya? (Is your path changing)?, to which ScoutOP replied, “Nahi pata. (I don't know).”

He later described his bond with Love in a different way. He said, "Sister se pehle friend hota hai na aadmi (before making her sister, a person should be her friend)," seemingly confessing that he sees her as a friend before considering her like a sister. He also admitted to feeling jealous when Gullu and Love get involved in relationship-related drama with each other.

ScoutOP and Yung DSA's conversation has left viewers confused, especially because he has spoken about having someone outside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier in the season, he revealed being in a relationship for five years, with fans linking the mystery woman to gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani.

As the episode aired, viewers began trolling ScoutOP for the confession. “What?? Scout Love Gill ke liye feelings aa raha hai!!! (What Scout is developing feelings for Love Gill!!!) Imagine the situation if Kaasvi is doing a live stream on this!!” one user wrote.

“No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV! Scout really did the most disgusting thing by calling love a sister and then saying these things... "Btw, Kashvi called Qazi ‘Red Flag',” another stated.

“He admits he's catching feelings for Love, yet he's also concerned about Kashvi outside. Then they call this a “Bhai-Behen” bond? REALLY! MAKE IT MAKE SENSE,” someone else commented.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10.30 PM on Colours TV.

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