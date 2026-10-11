<i>Jailer 2</i> Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu Recalls Rajinikanth Clapping After His Shot: "Meant More Than National Award"

Suraj Venjaramoodu is set to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. The actor recently recalled a memorable moment from the film's shoot when Rajinikanth stayed back on set even after 2 AM to watch him perform. The veteran star also clapped after Suraj completed his shot, making the moment special for the actor.

“Rajini sir had finished his shot and was supposed to leave the set, but he stayed back to watch my performance. I was in my character and did the scene, and the moment the director said ‘cut', I heard someone clapping. I looked aside and saw it was none other than Rajinikanth sir," Suraj said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“Seeing him get up and clap, everyone present on set started to clap on location. It was a lifetime moment for me. I have won a National Award for acting but coming from him, it meant more than that award. He is such a huge superstar but he is still so keen to know about films and his co-stars and their process, he is genuinely an inspiration,” he concluded.

The actor revealed that Vidya Balan was seated beside Rajinikanth, who also smiled and applauded for him.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Suraj Venjaramoodu has appeared in over 250 films. He has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian three times and received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2013 for his performance in Perariyathavar. This year, he starred in the Malayalam film Mohiniyaattam. His recent Tamil releases include Youth and Kara, following Veera Dheera Sooran in 2025.

Suraj is now set to play an underworld syndicate leader in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. The film also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles. It is slated to release in theatres on October 15.

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