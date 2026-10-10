Rajinikanth Wanted To Do A Song With Tamannaah Bhatia In <i>Jailer 2</i>

Ahead of the Jailer 2 release, Rajinikanth revealed one missing element in his most-awaited film. During the promotions of the film, Rajinikanth shared that he wanted to have a song with Tamannaah Bhatia and had told director Nelson Dilipkumar about it.

The first film, Jailer, which was released in 2023, had a cameo performance by Tamannaah. The song titled Kaavaalaa had become a chartbuster, and the hook step immediately gained fans' attention.

Recalling the song, Rajinikanth shared, “The only missing element in Jailer 2 is Tamannaah.” He added, “I told Nelson to keep one song for Tamannaah.” The director replied, “I cannot keep it just because you like it, sir.” Rajinikanth quickly added, “I didn't say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant and gone to Bengaluru. I'm still in the field because I'm doing what audiences are loving,” clarifying that he wanted a song with Tamannaah because the audience loves it.

The sequel picks up from where the first part left off. Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. As the superstar returns in the role of a retired jailer who dismantled an idol smuggling network, the entire racketeering network turns against him.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded lineup, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor. Among new faces, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna have joined the cast.

While Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff had cameos in Jalier, the sequel will also include cameo appearances of Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupati.

Jailer 2 is all set to hit the theatres on October 15. The advance booking for Jailer 2 will begin on October 11, and the first show is scheduled for 6 AM in Kerala.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Sets The Stage For A Big Kerala Opening With 6 am Shows