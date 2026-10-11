"Extraordinary Journey": Kamal Haasan On Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize Win

Kamal Haasan has congratulated Navi Pillay after the South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin was named the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Sharing his thoughts on X, the actor-politician praised her work in human rights and international law.
Kamal Haasan called Navi Pillay's journey extraordinary and described the honour as a proud moment for Tamils. He said her life and work had left him deeply moved.
“Some lives leave you deeply moved. Navi Pillay's is one such life. From a family whose roots in South Africa began with her grandparents' indentured labour, she rose to become a pioneering jurist who stood against apartheid and helped establish rape and systemic sexual violence as acts of genocide under international law,” the actor wrote.
He further praised the Nobel Committee's decision, highlighting Pillay's contribution to justice and human rights.
"What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognises the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere," he concluded.
Some lives leave you deeply moved. Navi Pillay's is one such life. From a family whose roots in South Africa began with her grandparents' indentured labour, she rose to become a pioneering jurist who stood against apartheid and helped establish rape and systemic sexual violence as acts of genocide under international law. What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognises the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere. சில மனிதர்களின் வாழ்க்கை நம் மனதை ஆழமாகத் தொட்டுவிடும். நவநீதம் நவி பிள்ளையின் வாழ்க்கையும் அப்படிப்பட்ட ஒன்றுதான். அவரது தாத்தா பாட்டி ஒப்பந்தத் தொழிலாளர்களாகச் சென்ற தென்னாப்பிரிக்க மண்ணில், ஒரு எளிய குடும்பத்தில் பிறந்த நவநீதம் பிள்ளை, இனவெறிக்கு எதிராக உறுதியுடன் போராடியதோடு, சர்வதேசச் சட்டத்தில் பாலியல் வன்முறை மற்றும் பாலியல் அத்துமீறல்களை 'இனப்படுகொலை' குற்றங்களாக அறிவிக்கச் செய்த ஒரு முன்னோடிச் சட்ட வல்லுநராக உயர்ந்தார். என்னவொரு பிரமிக்கத்தக்கப் பயணம்! தமிழ் வம்சாவளியைச் சேர்ந்த இந்தத் தென்னாப்பிரிக்கச் சட்ட வல்லுநர், மனித உரிமைகளுக்கும் நீதிக்கும் ஆற்றிய ஈடு இணையற்ற பங்களிப்பை கௌரவிக்கும் வகையில் அமைதிக்கான நோபல் பரிசு வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இது உலகெங்கிலும் வாழும் தமிழர்களுக்குப் பெருமிதமான தருணம்!— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 10, 2026
Why Navi Pillay Won The Nobel Peace Prize
The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Navi Pillay as the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner on October 9. According to the committee, she was recognised for her important role in efforts to ensure that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.
The committee also pointed to her long career in law, from defending Nelson Mandela and others who opposed apartheid to serving as a judge in major international court cases.
"A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time," the committee said.
Navi Pillay, 85, is the first non-white woman to have been appointed a judge of the High Court of South Africa. Her career has included several roles in international justice, making her a prominent figure in human rights law.
Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2025 film Thug Life. The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a mafia leader in New Delhi whose life takes a turn after he is betrayed by his brother, Rangaraaya Manickam, and Amaran, the person he raised. The film also featured Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles.
The actor is expected to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and the much-awaited third instalment of the Indian franchise.