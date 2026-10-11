"Extraordinary Journey": Kamal Haasan On Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize Win

Kamal Haasan has congratulated Navi Pillay after the South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin was named the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Sharing his thoughts on X, the actor-politician praised her work in human rights and international law.

Kamal Haasan called Navi Pillay's journey extraordinary and described the honour as a proud moment for Tamils. He said her life and work had left him deeply moved.

“Some lives leave you deeply moved. Navi Pillay's is one such life. From a family whose roots in South Africa began with her grandparents' indentured labour, she rose to become a pioneering jurist who stood against apartheid and helped establish rape and systemic sexual violence as acts of genocide under international law,” the actor wrote.

He further praised the Nobel Committee's decision, highlighting Pillay's contribution to justice and human rights.

"What an extraordinary journey. The Nobel Peace Prize recognises the remarkable contribution of this South African jurist of Tamil origin to human rights and justice. A moment of immense pride for Tamils everywhere," he concluded.

Why Navi Pillay Won The Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Navi Pillay as the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner on October 9. According to the committee, she was recognised for her important role in efforts to ensure that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

The committee also pointed to her long career in law, from defending Nelson Mandela and others who opposed apartheid to serving as a judge in major international court cases.

"A common thread runs from her early work defending ​Nelson Mandela and others who stood ​up against apartheid to her service as ⁠a judge in some of the key ​international court cases of our time," the committee ​said.

Navi Pillay, 85, is the first non-white woman to have been appointed a judge of the High Court of South Africa. Her career has included several roles in international justice, making her a prominent figure in human rights law.

Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2025 film Thug Life. The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a mafia leader in New Delhi whose life takes a turn after he is betrayed by his brother, Rangaraaya Manickam, and Amaran, the person he raised. The film also featured Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles.

The actor is expected to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD and the much-awaited third instalment of the Indian franchise.