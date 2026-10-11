Jasmine Sandlas Pays Tribute To Mad Sandhu, Wraps Herself In Rainbow-Coloured Flag During Mohali Concert

Jasmine Sandlas used her recent concert in Mohali to speak about love, acceptance and the freedom to be oneself. During her performance on Saturday, October 10, as part of her The Dream Girl India Tour, the Dhurandhar singer seemingly paid tribute to Mad Sandhu, the Punjabi influencer and makeup artist who was shot dead in Amritsar earlier this month.

Jasmine took the stage draped in a colourful rainbow flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. She also addressed the crowd, urging people to come together and make space for love rather than judging others for who they choose to love.

"I am very happy that all the Punjabis have come together. Even as Punjabis, we are very divided; we have become so big. Let's do it with love," the singer said, without naming Mad Sandhu.

The singer went on to question why anyone should have the right to decide whom another person can love. She also spoke about the need for acceptance, pointing out that many people in India still cannot live freely. Jasmine urged people to let others live their lives without fear or judgment.

Her message came days after the killing of Mad Sandhu, whose death has drawn attention to the life of a prominent LGBTQ+ personality from Punjab.

Mad Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, was a well-known social media influencer and makeup artist. He regularly appeared on podcasts, where he spoke about makeup, the film industry and gender issues. He was also open about being gay and often faced homophobic comments on social media.

Mad Sandhu would usually respond to such criticism by saying, "God has made me the way I am". He was among the prominent LGBTQ+ voices in the region and did not shy away from speaking about his identity.

On October 3, Mad Sandhu was shot dead in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar, Punjab. According to the details available, two men riding a motorcycle shot him before fleeing the spot. He was found lying on the road with a gunshot wound.

One of the key accused was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a few days after the killing. The accused, identified as Parminder Prasad, alias Parminder Kaka, was arrested during an operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in coordination with the Gujarat Police.