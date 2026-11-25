There's no stopping for Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana which is about to complete 21 days at the box office. Ramayana's worldwide collections stand at Rs 1,735.15 crore, next to Pushpa 2 (2024) which collected Rs 1,742 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk. So, Ramayana needs only Rs 7 crore more to beat Pushpa 2's lifetime haul and push its position a step higher in the list of all-time highest grossing films. After beating Pushpa 2, Ramayana will have only two more competitors in the chart to beat - Dangal and Dhurandhar 2.

After 20 days, the domestic collections of the film stand at Rs 972.95 crore and gross Rs 1,162.15 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 20, Ramayana collected a net of Rs 17.50 crore across 15,817 shows as per Sacnilk. The film was benefitted with slashed ticket prices that amounted to Rs 99 only for Tuesday (November 24).

The film grossed overseas Rs 573 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,735.15 crore.

On day 20, the Hindi contribution was Rs 14.25 crore from 13,547 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 90 lakh in Kannada, Rs 70 lakh in Tamil, Rs 40 lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.25 crore in Malayalam.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh who has been tracking the Hindi collections of the film predicted that the film would get benefits from discounted ticket prices on Tuesday.

"#Ramayana [#Hindi] misses the double-digit mark for the first time in 19 days... However, the film is expected to return to double digits today [Tuesday].

"The holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti], coupled with the discounted ticket offer, should provide a significant boost to collections today... The advance bookings have already indicated a strong response," he wrote.

After Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana became the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 700 crore net.

String Of Records

All eyes are fixed on when Ramayana will earn Rs 1,000 crore net in India and in how many days. The film had an inconsistent opening. But the word-of-mouth and festive boost gave the film a solid growth that it became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time within 20 days of release.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

