Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared a glimpse of Ravie Dubey's audition for the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The clip, shared on IMDbPro's How I Made It, shows the actor performing a scene from the Vanvas sequence, including the moment involving the Lakshman Rekha.

In the audition video, Ravie sports a heavy beard as he delivers his lines from the sequence. However, landing the role was not an immediate process for the actor. Recalling his experience, Ravie revealed that he had to wait for weeks before hearing back from the team.

Sharing what happened next, Ravie said, "After that there was another 15-20 days of radio silence, and I had a fleeting thought in mind that maybe they might have found somebody better; no problem, let's move on with our lives. But after 15-20 days, I got another call and had a script reading where I got to know that Ranbir Kapoor is coming."

Mukesh Chhabra Says Ravie Dubey Reminded Him Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, Mukesh Chhabra spoke to ANI about some of his casting decisions and named Ravie as one of his recent favourites. The casting director said the actor reminded him of Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he had cast in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 film Kai Po Che!

Expressing his happiness over Ravie's casting as Lakshman, Chhabra said, "I think recently Ravie Dubey as Laxman and I'm very very very proud of that happened. Of course, I'm very happy for Ravie. He reminded me of what I did with Sushant in 'Kai Po Che!', what I did with Rajkumar, what I did with many other actors. I think I'm very happy for what Ramayan is doing and what Ravi Dubey is doing now."

Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, whose character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first part.

The second instalment of the two-part epic is expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2028.