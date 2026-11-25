It may not be new to the Kannada audience, but did the Pan India audience know that Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit played siblings in a Kannada TV show Nanda Gokula during the mid 2000s? Yash, who has been enjoying a wide fanbase after the stellar success of KGF franchise and now Ramayana, started his career in television before making his debut on the big screen.

As Ramayana has been ruling the box office, Yash's old clip with Radhika from the show went viral on X, inviting a lot of comments.

Nanda Gokula marked Radhika Pandit's television debut and one of Yash's earliest television roles after Uttarayana. The two met on the sets of this show in 2007 before pairing up in hit films like Moggina Manasu and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari.

There's one more trivia attached to this show.

Actor Yash was actually born Naveen Kumar Gowda, and he adopted the screen name Yash (shortened from his childhood name Yashwanth).

If reports are to be believed, Yash changed his name after he placed a request to director Ashok Kashyap after the show completed 50 episodes.

As per a Deccan Herald report, Yash, then a young Naveen Kumar approached his director Ashok Kashyap with a request. "He asked me to change his name to Yash in the title card," the veteran cinematographer told Showtime. "When I asked him the reason, he didn't have a clear answer but he felt the name was apt for his acting dreams," added Kashyap.

Internet Reaction

A user wrote, "He was handsome back then."

Another user wrote, "They're sister & brother in this serial lol."

"They are such a beautiful couple," a third comment read.

Ramayana Chapter

Yash wished fans a happy deepavali and expressed his gratitude with a famjam picture.

Sharing the pictures, Yash wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali.Thank you for the love."

Director Nitesh Tiwari shared a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

Yash married Radhika Pandit in 2016. Yash and Radhika welcomed their first child, daughter Ayra, in 2018.

They welcomed their son Yatharv in 2019.

After the Los Angeles screening on October 27, Yash shared how his seven-year-old son Yatharv reacted to his portrayal of Ravana in the film. The child went emotional after seeing his father's Ravana killing the bird - Jatayu - and didn't approve of his actions even though it's a film.

Speaking about their reaction, Yash said, "I could see they had so many questions because for them, life is just starting. They are understanding how to behave, how to respect one another. I was so surprised to see my son's reaction." This was the first time that Yash's son had watched a film in a theatre.

Sai Pallavi shared what had upset Yatharv.

"He said to Yash, 'I didn't like you killing that bird,'" she recalled.

"He knows that it is his daddy and that he has done movies before and that maybe they were acting. But he said, 'No, it is not nice. It is not good that you kill the bird even in the movie. I don't think you should have done that.' It was such a beautiful moment," Sai Pallavi said during a media interaction where she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as well.

Yash also had a big release, Toxic, this year. But it didn't perform big at the box office as expected.