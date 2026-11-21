Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among television's most popular couples and their Mumbai home gives a glimpse into their taste for elegant and understated interiors. Named Saubhagya, their sea-facing Bandra residence features a spacious living room, crystal chandeliers, pastel furnishings and a sprawling balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Ravi and Sargun gave fans a glimpse of their place during their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The couple shared pictures with friends and family on Instagram. The posts showed the couple's spacious living room, which followed an elegant white colour scheme. The high panelled ceiling is complemented by statement crystal chandeliers, while pastel-hued sofas, marble-top tables and an indoor swing chair.

Large windows allowed natural light to stream into the room, with carefully placed lamps creating a warm ambience. A separate dining area also formed part of the space.

The interiors featured understated decorative elements, including minimal wall sculptures and golden vases. One section of the main wall was dedicated to displaying the couple's awards and other keepsakes. Towards the end of the clip, Ravi also gave viewers a glimpse of the entrance to their balcony, which can be accessed through two sets of glass doors.

The couple's friend and actor Nia Sharma also shared a glimpse of their sprawling balcony, which runs along the length of their home and offers an uninterrupted view of the sea. The space has been set up as an outdoor seating area, complete with pastel-toned couches, a coffee table and several large planters.

Ravi and Sargun shifted into their new residence earlier this year. The couple first shared the update with fans on August 15, when Ravi posted a picture with Sargun from their apartment. Revealing they had named their home 'Saubhagya '.

According to Magicbricks, they have taken the property on rent for a monthly amount of Rs 11 lakh. The couple reportedly paid a security deposit of Rs 80 lakh for the five-year rental agreement.

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