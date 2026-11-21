Steamy advertisements, suggestive dialogues and a generous dose of Dhurandhar references: Ranveer Singh's latest brand launch has taken an unconventional route (like him) to get people talking.

The campaign for H.I.M. (Handsome Indian Man) has been all over Instagram, putting the spotlight on the actor's newest business venture. Co-founded with boAt's Aman Gupta, the brand focuses on skincare, haircare and body care products for ' Handsome Indian Men'.

This is not the actor's first tryst with entrepreneurship, though. Over the years, Ranveer has ventured into several businesses across music, food, grooming and premium spirits, including SuperYou, his protein foods and snacking brand co-founded with Nikunj Biyani in 2024.

With H.I.M., however, the actor is stepping into a particularly competitive market, one already populated by brands such as Beardo, Ustraa and The Man Company.

But does men's skin really need an entirely different skincare routine, as claimed by Ranveer's brand? And how much of the science behind H.I.M.'s proprietary technology holds up? We spoke to dermatologists and skincare experts to decode the brand's claims, its much-talked-about IN-XT technology, 'especially for men,' and what you should know before adding the products to your routine. But before that, let's look at :

What Does H.I.M. Promise Him?

H.I.M.'s central proposition is that Indian men need skincare developed around their specific requirements. NDTV looked at the brand's website and found that it claims that men's skin can be up to 25 per cent thicker than women's, which changes how skincare actives need to be delivered.

It also points to the challenges Indian men face daily, including heat, humidity, pollution and hard water. According to the brand, many existing products are either designed for women or formulated keeping foreign climates in mind.

To address this, H.I.M. says it 'worked with scientists through multiple rounds of research, testing and refinement to develop eight products. These include a face wash, sunscreen, body wash, soap, body lotion, shampoo, serum and cream'.

H.I.M.'s central proposition is that Indian men need skincare developed around their specific requirements. Photo: HIM

The brand's biggest talking point, however, is its 'proprietary IN-XT technology', described as a 'supramolecular delivery system'. It claims to hold multiple active ingredients together in a protective structure and carry them beyond the skin's surface.

H.I.M. also highlights several scientific findings on its website, including a 42.77 per cent reduction in inflammatory triggers, antioxidant defence claims of over 20 times that of vitamin C, up to five times more defence against inflammaging and up to 33 per cent reduction in a collagen-breakdown marker.

But what do these claims actually mean for someone using the products?

Does Men's Skin Really Need Different Skincare?

There are some biological differences between men's and women's skin, but experts say the distinction is not as straightforward as brands might suggest.

Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, skincare doctor and founder of NOVEA Aesthetic and Regenerative Clinic, Mumbai, explains that men's skin generally has higher sebum production, greater collagen density and increased thickness. These differences are largely influenced by testosterone.

A review published in the International Journal of Women's Dermatology in 2018 also found differences in several skin characteristics, including hydration, sebum production, pigmentation and thickness.

"Men generally do better with lighter, gel-based moisturisers and oil-controlling cleansers, and men who shave daily are dragging a blade across their face five or six times a week, which is a form of exfoliation and a source of irritation that most women's routines do not have to account for," Dr Panddit says.

However, she points out that the fundamentals of skincare remain the same for everyone.

"Cleanse gently, moisturise, use sunscreen every day, treat the specific concern you actually have," she adds.

Dr Tanvi Gupta Arora, consultant dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, agrees that gender alone should not determine a skincare routine. While men may be more prone to oiliness and enlarged pores, ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and sunscreen can benefit both men and women.

Dr Henna Sharma, senior consultant in dermatology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida, also highlights that individual skin type, age and concerns matter more when choosing products.

Decoding The IN-XT Technology

This is where H.I.M. makes its biggest scientific pitch.

As we mentioned above, according to the brand, IN-XT is a proprietary supramolecular delivery system that uses a protective structure to carry active ingredients deeper into the skin. It also references liposomal technology, which involves tiny lipid-based carriers designed to protect ingredients and help deliver them.

The concept itself is not new to cosmetic science. Delivery systems such as liposomes and microcapsules are used in skincare formulations to improve ingredient stability and delivery.

But there is an important distinction between getting an ingredient deeper into the skin and getting better results from it.

Dr Panddit explains that the skin's outermost layer, known as the stratum corneum, acts as a protective barrier. While certain ingredients need to reach the living layers of the skin to work effectively, others do not.

"For some actives, getting past it matters. Niacinamide, for instance, works in the living layers below. For others, deeper is not better. A sunscreen should stay on the surface, because that is where it blocks UV," she explains.

She also cautions that an efficient delivery system could potentially carry irritating ingredients deeper into the skin, making it important to balance penetration with tolerance.

Dr Arora similarly believes that targeted delivery matters more than simply maximising absorption.

"The effectiveness depends on the technology's composition, release mechanism and ability to deliver actives to the appropriate skin layers. Independent evidence would be necessary to establish its superiority over conventional delivery systems," she says.

Dr Ajay Rana, founder and director of ILAMED and president of the Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, also points out that technologies such as liposomes can help improve ingredient stability and delivery, but their success needs to be established through independent studies.

Do Really Have Thicker Skin?

One of H.I.M.'s key arguments is that men's skin can be up to 25 per cent thicker than women's, making specialised delivery systems necessary.

Experts agree that men's skin is generally thicker, particularly the dermis, which contains collagen and connective tissue. However, the percentage needs some context.

Dr Arora explains that the distinction between dermal and epidermal thickness is important. While men's dermis is generally thicker, the outermost skin barrier, which regulates ingredient penetration, is broadly comparable between the sexes.

Dr Panddit also notes that published measurements vary depending on the area being studied. Some studies have found men's facial skin to be approximately 10 to 20 per cent thicker.

Experts agree that men's skin is generally thicker, particularly the dermis, which contains collagen and connective tissue. Photo: Unsplash

"Treat the 25 per cent figure as directionally right rather than exact," she says.

Dr Sameer Bhati, public health expert and analyst, adds that a 2022 meta-analysis and systematic review found that sex had little effect on epidermal thickness.

This means a thicker dermis does not automatically mean skincare ingredients need to penetrate deeper. The skin barrier is a different structure, and its functioning cannot be explained simply through an overall thickness percentage.

What Do These Data Mean?

H.I.M. also highlights its development process, mentioning 408 laboratory trials and testing on more than 150 Indian men.

While testing products on people exposed to Indian weather conditions is a positive step, experts say consumers should understand what these numbers actually represent.

Dr Gupta Arora explains that the number of trials alone cannot establish product efficacy. It is important to know whether these were formulation experiments, stability assessments or clinical studies involving human participants.

Dr Bhati adds, "Laboratory tests and human clinical trials are different forms of testing and should not be considered interchangeable."

For a more comprehensive assessment, experts would want details about the parameters measured, duration of the studies, participant profiles and whether a control group was involved.

The Numbers Ft. H.I.M. Photo: H.I.M

Dr Panddit also points out that 408 trials could refer to different formulation iterations rather than 408 clinical trials. Similarly, testing on 150 Indian men is useful information, but consumers need to know what was measured and over what period.

Dr Arora cautions that these findings are based on 'in-vitro testing', which means experiments conducted outside a living human body, usually using cells or tissue samples in laboratory conditions.

Such studies can help establish the biological potential of an ingredient or technology, but they do not necessarily predict what happens when someone applies the finished product to their face.

For instance, a reduction in a collagen-breakdown marker does not automatically translate into visibly firmer skin.

Dr Bhati adds that these findings need to be corroborated through human clinical trials conducted on the finished product.

The Final Verdict

H.I.M.'s range includes eight products, with prices starting at Rs 299 for its face wash and going up to Rs 899 for its serum.

Dr Panddit believes the brand has made 'sensible ingredient choices, pointing to familiar skincare ingredients such as salicylic acid, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid'.

She particularly appreciates the inclusion of sunscreen in a men's grooming range, given how often sun protection is overlooked.

However, she advises consumers against purchasing an entire range simply because a brand promises advanced technology.

"Buy one product, not the set. Start with the sunscreen, because that is the product that will do the most for you regardless of technology," she advises.

She also recommends patch-testing a new product behind the ear for three days and giving it four to six weeks before judging its results.