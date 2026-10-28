'Friendship, Respect': <i>Ramayana</i> Star Ranbir Kapoor On Marriage With Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to appear on the Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote his upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1. The actor will be joined by his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey on the quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. While the trio is expected to discuss their upcoming film, a newly released promo by the makers offers a glimpse into Ranbir's personal life, with the actor opening up about his relationship with his wife, Alia Bhatt.

During the episode, Ranbir spoke about the values that have helped build a strong foundation for his relationship with Alia. Sharing his thoughts on love and marriage, the actor said, “I think the root of our relationship is friendship. I have always believed that love unites a relationship. Faith makes a relationship strong. And respect maintains a relationship. And I think these are the important foundations in a relationship.”

Ranbir and Alia have often given fans a glimpse into their relationship, from their public appearances together to the little moments they have shared about their family life.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year. They delighted fans in December 2023 when they revealed their daughter's face to the world during a Christmas celebration.

Since then, the actors have occasionally spoken about their daughter during interviews and public appearances. Earlier this year, Alia opened up about Ranbir's parenting style in an interview with Esquire India.

Calling him a "hands-on" father, she said, "He's sensible that way. He's far more sensitive than he lets on. He's shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he's incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have previously shared screen space in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple is now set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. The project also stars Vicky Kaushal in an important role and is scheduled for release in January 2027.

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