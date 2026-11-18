Ravi Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has brought renewed attention to the actor and his personal life. While his performance has sparked conversations among viewers, it has also turned the spotlight on his relationship with wife and actor Sargun Mehta. The couple, who first met on a television set in 2009, went on to get married four years later.

Here's a look at their relationship timeline and how their love story unfolded.

First Meeting

Ravi and Sargun met in Delhi in 2009 while shooting for Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh, where they were cast opposite each other as husband and wife. What started as a professional friendship gradually grew into a close personal bond as they spent extensive time together.

Dating

Their relationship evolved naturally out of their friendship. During a casual dinner outing, Sargun asked Ravi if they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend, marking March 8, 2010, as their official dating anniversary.

Television Proposal

After dating privately for over two years, the couple participated in the fifth season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. During the shoot, Ravi surprised Sargun with a grand proposal in front of the live audience and their families

Wedding

Ravi and Sargun got married on December 7, 2013, in a traditional ceremony in Chandigarh. They later hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Expanding Business

The couple co-founded their own production banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment, in 2019. They have since produced popular television dramas like Udaariyaan as well as Punjabi films and music projects.

Ravi and Sargun have completed over 12 years of marriage. The couple continues to balance their individual acting careers while running their joint production house.

Also Read | 'Lucky To Have Her As My Wife': Ramayana's Ravi Dubey Praises Sargun Mehta On KBC