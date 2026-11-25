A gathering of senior police officers in Assam's Kokrajhar district reportedly turn violent after two IPS officers allegedly got into a physical confrontation following an argument.

The incident reportedly involved Kokrajhar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akshat Garg and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) YT Getsu. According to sources, a disagreement between the two officers escalated into a physical altercation, leaving Garg with multiple injuries.

The gathering was reportedly held on the premises of the 7th Assam Police Battalion at Saraikhola, with Garg hosting the party.

Although the Assam Police headquarters has not issued an official statement on the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged it on Tuesday and described it as a private matter.

"This happened at a private party and the officers were not on duty. This was a personal matter and since they were not on duty, we cannot say anything," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that the government would have intervened had the confrontation taken place while the officers were performing their duties.

"If this had happened when they were on duty, we would have intervened and taken necessary steps," he said.

Sources said the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) had asked senior IPS officer Surendra Kumar to step in and help resolve the dispute between the two officers.

There has been no official confirmation of the circumstances that led to the alleged confrontation. Details of the injuries sustained by Garg and whether the matter will lead to any formal departmental action are also not known.

Advice To Newly Recruited Police Personnel

The reported incident comes on the same day Sarma addressed newly recruited Assam Police personnel at a passing-out parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

Speaking to the recruits, the Chief Minister stressed discipline and professional conduct, asking them to stay away from intoxicating substances and avoid abusive or inappropriate language.

He said police personnel must ensure that their words, behaviour and actions uphold the dignity and responsibility associated with wearing the uniform.