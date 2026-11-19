The Assam Police seized heroin worth around Rs 85 crore at Amingaon in Kamrup district on Thursday in a breakthrough against interstate narcotics trafficking. Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The crackdown was executed by the Special Task Force under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak. Acting on intelligence inputs, the team intercepted a black Ford Endeavour and recovered around 10.7 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 85 crore in the illegal market.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken into custody. Police identified them as Rakibul Islam from Nagaland and Mohammad Jahangir Ali from Barpeta, Assam.

According to police, the massive consignment was being smuggled from Tengnoupal district in Manipur and was headed towards West Bengal.

Further probe is underway to trace the wider supply network behind the consignment.