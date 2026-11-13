Kaziranga Road Accident Updates: A truck and minibus collided in Assam's Kaziranga on Thursday, killing at least 24 people and injuring seven, some of whom are critical. The death count is likely to go up. The accident occurred at Rongajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range on National Highway-715, near Kaziranga, according to a senior official. The truck hit minibus heading from Bokakhat to Nagaon.
"We have got a preliminary report that at least seven people were killed in the accident. We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise," Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told news agency PTI.
Track updates of Kaziranga accident here-
Kaziranga Accident Updates: "Deeply Saddening," Says Priyanka Gandhi As She Reacts To Accident
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said that the news of the large number of deaths in the horrific road accident in Kaziranga, Assam, is deeply saddening.
"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she wrote on X.
Kaziranga Accident Updates: Rajnath Singh "Deeply Anguished" By Tragic Accident
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was "deeply anguished" by the tragic accident in Kaziranga, Assam.
"The loss of precious lives in this unfortunate incident is heartbreaking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. No words can truly ease the pain of losing loved ones. May they find the strength and courage to endure this difficult time. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," he wrote on X.
Kaziranga Accident Updates: Assam Minister Says 24 People Killed In Accident
Assam Minister Atul Bora visited hospitals treating the victims of a tragic head-on collision near Kaziranga National Park.
Bora said, "As per the report, 24 people were killed in the bus-truck collision, 11 have been injured, and sent to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. The eyewitnesses claimed that the collision happened because of speeding from either of the vehicles. The exact reason for the accident will take place after a probe. The post-mortem investigation of the deceased will take place tomorrow... Chief Minister Himanta Sarma has given instructions for assessing the treatment of the injured in the incident."
VIDEO | Golaghat: Assam Minister Atul Bora visited hospitals treating the victims of a tragic head-on collision near Kaziranga National Park. Bora said, "As per the report, 24 people were killed in bus-truck collision, 11 have been injured, and sent to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. The eyewitnesses claimed that the collision happened because of speeding from either of the vehicles. The exact reason for the accident will take place after a probe. The post-mortem investigation of the deceased will take place tomorrow... Chief Minister Himanta Sarma has given instructions for assessing the treatment of the injured in the incident." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2026
Kaziranga Accident Updates: Officials Say Will Probe If Any Vehicle Violated Norms
The Golaghat district administration official further said that a thorough enquiry will be instituted to find out how the accident took place and whether the two or any of the vehicles, violated traffic norms, such as ferrying more passengers than the seating capacity and exceeding the speed limit near Kaziranga National Park.
Additional District Commissioner Jintu Borah said the postmortem of the deceased will be carried out at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat during the night by arranging special lights.
(PTI)
Assam Road Accident LIVE: Himanta Sarma "Deeply Distressed" By Tragic Incident
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that he was "deeply distressed" by the tragic accident in Kaziranga.
"The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," he wrote in a post on X.
"Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay," he added.
Sarma said that Assam minister Atul Bora is present at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements.
Kaziranga Road Accident Updates: 9 Ambulances Rush To Spot, 20 People Referred For Treatment
Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district told reporters that nine ambulances rushed to the spot to ferry the injured people. He added that doctors have referred 20 people to Jorhat for advanced treatment, PTI reported.
Assam Road Accident LIVE: Death Count "Rising Very Fast", Says Official
Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district said that the death count "is rising very fast".
"As per the latest information, doctors have confirmed that 23 people have died in the accident. The identities of the dead are being ascertained now," he told reporters.
Kaziranga Road Accident Updates: Minibus Driver "Lost Control", Says Official
An official said that the bus was running at "very high speed" and violated restrictions imposed near Kaziranga National Park.
"We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," he said, reported news agency PTI.