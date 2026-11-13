Kaziranga Road Accident Updates: A truck and minibus collided in Assam's Kaziranga on Thursday, killing at least 24 people and injuring seven, some of whom are critical. The death count is likely to go up. The accident occurred at Rongajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range on National Highway-715, near Kaziranga, according to a senior official. The truck hit minibus heading from Bokakhat to Nagaon.

"We have got a preliminary report that at least seven people were killed in the accident. We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise," Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told news agency PTI.

Track updates of Kaziranga accident here-