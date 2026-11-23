A father's determination to educate his daughters despite societal taunts and financial hardship has transformed the story of the 'Singh Sisters' from Ekma from Chappra, Bihar, into an encouraging example of women's empowerment. Now his daughters serve in various government departments fulfilling their dream to serve the nation.

Defying Societal Taunts, a Father Refuses to Give Up

When Rajkumar Singh also known as Kamal Singh, from Ekma Bazar, was blessed with daughters, he endured many taunts from relatives and neighbours. Many people questioned him how he would arrange their marriages, while others doubted the need to educate so many girls.

However, Singh refused to let society's taunts affect his daughters' future. Despite the family's financial situation being difficult, he established a flour mill in Ekma Bazar and worked day and night to support his daughters' education and secure their future.

Training on the Field at 4:00 AM

Along with their academics, Kamal Singh also ensured that his daughters remained physically fit. He encouraged them to study late into the night and would wake them up at 4 am for running practice on the field.

His daughters worked really hard to fulfil his dream and assure that his sacrifices did not go in vain. One by one they secured government jobs and accomplished their goal to serve the nation in the uniform.

From SSB to CRPF: The Seven Sisters Serve in Various Departments

The daughters of Kamal Singh are now serving in different departments and security forces. Rani Kumar Singh serves in Bihar Police, Renu Kumari Singh in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Soni Kumari Singh in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Priti Kumari Singh in the Crime Branch, Pinki Kumari Singh in the Excise Police, Rinki Kumari Singh in the Bihar Police, and Nanhi Singh as a constable in the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Renu Singh was reportedly appointed as an SSB Constable in 2006. Her achievement inspired her sisters and eventually, through their own hard work, each one of them secured a government job.

Daughters Gift a Four-Story Building to Their Father

The sisters also came together to give their father a four-story building as a token of gratitude for his sacrifices and dedication towards their education. They called it his 'pension', aiming that the income generated from the building would benefit him financially when all the daughters move to their respective marital homes.

Still Operating the Flour Mill

Despite his daughters' repeated requests to stop working, Kamal Singh continues to operate his flour mill on Block Road in Ekma Bazar. He believes that the earnings from the mill played an important role in educating his daughters and helping them achieve where they are today.

Kamal Singh expressed how proud he is of his daughters and said he wished to have them as his daughters in every lifetime.

The Mother is Also Proud of Her Daughters' Success

Their mother, Sharda Devi, is really proud of her daughters' achievements. She said that raising daughters was challenging in early years, but seeing them now establishing themselves in their careers has brought her immense happiness.

(With Inputs from Ranjeet Vijay)