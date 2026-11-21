Saurav Kumar, who has been appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, lost his father at a young age, a tragedy that left him devastated and plunged his family into financial hardship. Despite the challenges, he remained determined to continue his education and build a successful career.

Kumar hails from Ujh Rajbagh village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and comes from a modest background. His father, Devender Kumar, worked as a truck driver and died in a road accident between Kathua and Barnoti when Saurav was in Class 10.

Kumar completed his schooling at government schools and pursued higher education at government colleges. He subsequently earned a degree in mechanical engineering and secured a job at Tech Mahindra in Pune, Maharashtra.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Saurav's sister, Riya Padwal, shared details of his journey, struggles, and achievements. Saurav has two sisters, Shweta and Shivani.

Padwal said her father's death left the family devastated. Following the tragedy, the responsibility of raising and educating all three children fell on their mother, Kamlesh Kumari. Despite facing financial difficulties, she ensured that her children's education did not suffer.

"After my father's death, my mother worked hard to raise us and ensured that our education continued despite the difficult circumstances," Padwal said.

She further said that the family's financial situation improved somewhat when their elder sister, Shivani, secured a job as a government schoolteacher about two years later. Her job provided much-needed financial support to the family.

"After getting the job, Shivani also took responsibility for our education. With her support and his own determination, Saurav continued his education," she said.

From Government Schools To Becoming An Engineer

Kumar worked at Tech Mahindra for approximately eight years. However, despite having a well-paying private-sector job, his dream of wearing the khaki uniform of the Jammu and Kashmir Police remained alive.

He continued preparing for competitive examinations alongside his job and travelled between Pune and Jammu and Kashmir to appear for them.

Becomes DSP After Eight Years In Private Sector

Saurav appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination 2024. His hard work paid off, and he was selected for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Following his selection, he resigned from his job at Tech Mahindra and returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

After completing his training at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur, he has officially joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Following their training, Kumar and the other newly appointed DSP officers will be attached to the Indian Army for one month. They will subsequently be assigned field postings.

74 Officers Pass Out At Udhampur Academy

Several young officers' stories of struggle and success have come into focus following the passing-out parade held at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 18, 2026.

A total of 74 officers passed out during the ceremony. The graduating batch comprised 25 trainee DSPs, 36 trainee sub-inspectors, and 13 assistant directors of the Forest Protection Force.

Having overcome the untimely death of his father and witnessed his mother's struggles and his sister's sacrifices, Saurav Kumar has demonstrated how determination and perseverance can help overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

His journey from hardship to becoming a police officer stands as an inspiring example for countless young people.