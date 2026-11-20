Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal, a 2014-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Delhi cadre, is currently responsible for maintaining law and order in Rohini, one of the sensitive districts of the national capital.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Prabhakar Rana, DCP Shashank Jaiswal spoke about his journey from studying at a government school in Delhi's Shahdara to joining the Indian Police Service through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Jaiswal originally hails from Shahdara. He said that growing up and studying in a simple and disciplined environment laid a strong foundation for his personality and shaped his outlook towards life.

A Special Message For UPSC Aspirants

Sharing a message for students preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, particularly young aspirants who dream of joining the civil services, Jaiswal said the examination is not merely a test of bookish knowledge but also requires patience, consistency and the right strategy.

"True dedication and honest hard work are the real keys to success. Students should quietly remain focused on their studies and preparation without making unnecessary noise or showing off. One day, this quiet hard work will speak for your success itself. Most importantly, during your preparation, at the very least, do not deceive yourself," he said.

Success Has Not Changed His Ways: Same Old Friends, Same Simplicity

Despite holding a senior position, Jaiswal has retained his simplicity and remains much the same person he was before becoming an IPS officer. He continues to share the same warmth and close bond with his old friends, which remains one of the most notable aspects of his personality.

'We Are Human Too And Learn From Our Mistakes'

The daily routine of a DCP in a metropolitan city like Delhi is challenging. Jaiswal said his day begins with an early-morning review of the district's law-and-order situation and continues with public hearings, surprise inspections of police stations and the implementation of directions issued by senior officers.

"An IPS officer is also a part of the same society and, ultimately, is a human being too. At times, we may also make mistakes unknowingly while performing our duties, but the most important thing is to accept our mistakes and learn from them so that we can improve ourselves," he said.

'Zero Tolerance' Towards Organised Crime, Illegal Arms And Drugs

Discussing his strategy for crime control, Jaiswal said he and his team had arrested several major and notorious criminals in the district and recovered a large quantity of illegal weapons from their possession.

The police have adopted a strict zero-tolerance policy towards organised crime, particularly the illegal drug trade, in the district. The approach, he said, has helped create a strong deterrent among criminals.

Women's Safety And Community Policing

Jaiswal said that, along with curbing street crime, ensuring a safe environment for women and girl students remains one of his priorities.

He personally visits schools, colleges, and parks and interacts directly with women and schoolgirls to understand their concerns and ensure that their problems are addressed promptly.

In addition, community policing is being strengthened through collaboration with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and local residents.

Cases That Gave Him A Sense Of Fulfilment

Sharing experiences from his career, Jaiswal spoke about two cases that gave him a deep sense of fulfilment and satisfaction after they were solved.

Search For A Missing Minor Girl

He recalled a case involving the disappearance of the 13-year-old daughter of an extremely poor, differently abled man who earned his livelihood by collecting waste. The police team worked day and night and safely traced the girl. Seeing the helpless father overwhelmed with happiness after being reunited with his daughter deeply moved him.

Kanjhawala Blind Murder Case

He also referred to a sensational case that took place recently in the Kanjhawala area, where a man was allegedly killed after being hit by an SUV, while the accused allegedly attempted to portray the incident as an ordinary road accident. The Rohini police conducted a detailed investigation, exposed the conspiracy, and brought the accused to justice.

Goal: Bringing Wayward Youth Back Into The Mainstream And Serving The Nation

DCP Jaiswal believes that the true purpose of policing is not merely to enforce the law but also to bring about positive change in society.

Along with ensuring better policing, curbing organised crime and putting criminals behind bars, his primary objective is to give young people and minors who have taken to crime a new direction and help bring them back into the mainstream of society. He believes this will enable them to contribute to society and serve the nation while helping take the country forward on the path of progress.

In a message to Rohini residents, Jaiswal said that, under the guidance of senior officers, the Delhi Police remains available round the clock for the safety and security of every citizen.