In a significant boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the Central government has approved the establishment of a medical college at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh's Sarangpur campus.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda announced that the medical college will be established with an investment of Rs 456 crore and will have an annual intake capacity of 125 MBBS students.

Spread across 50.76 acres, the proposed college will feature modern laboratories, advanced simulation facilities, clinical training infrastructure, and research facilities to prepare the next generation of skilled medical professionals.

Nadda said the initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of adding 75,000 medical seats across the country over the next five years. He said the project marks another significant step towards expanding access to quality medical education and strengthening India's healthcare workforce.

"More doctors. Better healthcare access. Stronger communities," the minister said, adding that the government is committed to building a healthier, stronger, and Viksit Bharat.

Centre Targets 75,000 Additional Medical Seats By 2029

Addressing the eighth convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Nadda said the government is committed to adding 75,000 additional medical seats across the country by 2029.

Highlighting the expansion of medical education infrastructure over the past few years, he said the number of medical colleges in India has increased from 387 to 863. Similarly, the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has risen from one at the end of the 20th century to 23 at present.

The minister also highlighted the increase in undergraduate (UG) medical seats, which have grown from around 51,000 to 1.43 lakh. The number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats has also increased from approximately 31,000 to 91,000.

Centre Approved Rs 15,000 Crore For Medical Seat Expansion

Nadda also referred to the Union Cabinet's approval in December 2025 of financial assistance of Rs 1.5 crore for each additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seat. The initiative has an overall allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to create 10,000 additional medical seats.

He said work is underway to expand medical education capacity and create more opportunities for aspiring medical professionals across the country.