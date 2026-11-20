India is looking to boost the expansion in medical education infrastructure, with the Centre reiterating its target of adding 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats by 2029. The announcement, made by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday, is significant for thousands of students who compete every year for a limited number of medical seats, particularly in government colleges.

Nadda made the announcement while addressing the eighth convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. He said the expansion of medical education infrastructure must go hand in hand with maintaining academic standards and the quality of training.

India's Medical Seat Landscape

Nadda highlighted that India has seen a substantial expansion of its medical education infrastructure over the past decade, including the number of medical colleges that has increased from 387 to 863. He also said that the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has also risen from one at the end of the century to 23.

The other data points shared by Nadda in his address include increase in the undergraduate medical seats, which primarily include MBBS seats, from approximately 51,000 to 1.43 lakh. The postgraduate medical seats have grown from around 31,000 to 91,000.

This capacity expansion is intended to address the shortage of doctors and specialists while creating more opportunities for students aspiring to enter the medical profession.

The latest announcement of 75,000 seats will build on the medical education capacity created over the past few years. In May 2026, Nadda said that nearly 23,000 additional medical seats had already been established in the last two years.

The expansion covers both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

Addressing The Funds Problem

One of the major steps towards expanding medical education was the Union Cabinet's approval of a scheme to create 10,023 additional medical seats in existing government institutions. The scheme, approved in September 2025, involves an investment of approximately Rs 15,034 crore for the period between 2025-26 and 2028-29.

It includes:

5,023 additional undergraduate (MBBS) seats

5,000 additional postgraduate medical seats

Of the total amount, the Centre will provide Rs 10,303 crore, while state governments will contribute the remaining Rs 4,731 crore, as per a release published on the Press Information Bureau's website. The financial assistance is intended to help existing government medical colleges and hospitals upgrade their infrastructure and expand their teaching capacity.

The government has set a cost ceiling of Rs 1.5 crore for each additional seat under the scheme.

Expansion Not Limited To Opening New Medical Colleges

The government is also looking at increasing the capacity of existing institutions. One of the key approaches is to upgrade government medical colleges and hospitals so that they can accommodate more students.

However, this doesn't mean that Centre is against the idea of establishment of new medical colleges. In 2021, the Union health ministry approved 157 new medical colleges under a centrally sponsored scheme.

This approach is expected to help expand medical education infrastructure beyond major cities and improve access to healthcare in underserved regions.

More Medical Seats And Meaning For NEET Aspirants

For students preparing for NEET UG, an increase in MBBS seats could mean more opportunities to secure admission to medical colleges. The addition of postgraduate seats could also benefit MBBS graduates looking to pursue specialisations such as general medicine, surgery, paediatrics, radiology and other disciplines.

However, an increase in the overall number of seats does not automatically mean that competition will ease significantly.

The number of students appearing for NEET, the distribution of seats across states, reservation policies, college preferences and the availability of affordable government seats will continue to influence admission prospects.