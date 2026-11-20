The Central government has approved stipends for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) at par with those paid to Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) during their internship.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed five government medical institutions, including Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, to implement the approval in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and Supreme Court orders.

The Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Education Section), in a letter addressed to the directors of the medical institutions, referred to the NMC circular dated March 4, 2022, regarding guidelines for Foreign Medical Graduates.

The notice stated that, in terms of Clause 3 of Schedule 4 of the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) Regulations, 2021, and the orders of the Supreme Court, all FMG interns shall be paid a stipend as fixed by the appropriate authority.

"In continuation of this directorate's order dated August 7, the Competent Authority has accorded approval for disbursement of stipend to Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) interns at par with that paid to Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs)," the notice said.